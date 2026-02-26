This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Who else is sick of slipping on ice on their walks to class? Well, I’m not saying that I’ve ever embarrassed myself like that (ignore the giant bruise on my shin). On a completely unrelated note, I can say that I am so ready for spring break.

In a few weeks, I will be on a flight to Florida– far, far away from this never-ending Ohio snow. If you’re spending your spring break on a beach like I am, you’re going to need a good book to entertain you while you soak up the sun. Personally, I will be reading Shirley by Charlotte Bronte–a 572 page classic published in 1849–because my assigned reading for my 19th-century literature class will not go away just because I’m leaving campus.

Luckily for you, you’re not in my 19th-century literature class, so you don’t have to figure out how to fit a giant Penguin Classics paperback into your carry-on. Because it’s always better to read books that take place at the beach while you’re at the beach, here are my beach read recs for spring break!

“Beach Read” by Emily Henry

As predictable as this recommendation is, it just had to make this list. Set in North Bear Shores (based on Michigan beach towns like Saugatuck, Holland, and Grand Haven), Beach Read is about two authors who write in totally opposite genres staying in neighboring beach houses for the summer. They are both dealing with intense writer’s block, so they come up with a plan to each write a novel in each other’s genres. They spend the summer taking each other on trips to inspire their writing, and, of course, falling in love.

Even though the title makes this novel an obvious choice to bring to the beach, it truly is an incredible read. I adore every word that Henry writes, and any of her other novels (especially Happy Place, which is my favorite of hers) would be perfect for break.

“Summers at the saint” by Mary Kay Andrews

Don’t judge this book by its cover- the contents turn out to be darker than you would expect. And I’m obsessed with it.

Summers at the Saint takes place at the elegant St. Cecelia resort on the coast of Georgia. After Traci Eddings’ husband passes away and she becomes owner of the hotel, she is determined to restore it to its former glory. She hires new employees–whose point of views get their own chapters–and builds housing for them. Everything seems to be going according to plan until a drowning incident from the past resurfaces and an employee is found dead after a party.

The novel’s interwoven storylines create suspense and mystery that makes you unable to put it down. Summers at the Saint is full of tragedy, romance, and humor–all while transporting you to the beach. Along with this book, another book by her that I’ve read, The Newcomer, is another great mystery novel for the beach.

“Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

I can’t write an article about book recommendations without including one by Taylor Jenkins Reid! Set in a mansion in Malibu in 1983, Malibu Rising follows the Riva family during the most life-changing party they will ever throw. The Riva children– Nina, Jay, Hud, and Kit– are trying to go about their annual end-of-summer celebration as normal, but they all have secrets that could destroy them. When the night ends, the mansion will also be destroyed, but first, they have to confront each other and their pasts.

While Malibu Rising is not my favorite book by Reid, it is a fast-paced, crazy story that you’ll be able to finish before your trip is over. The characters are complex and their histories are unique. It’s filled with trauma and anger and miscommunication, but hey–they also go surfing!

“We were liars” by E. Lockhart

If anyone has told you about this book, they either absolutely love it or absolutely hate it. There’s no in between. Personally, even though I read this so long ago, I still love it.

We Were Liars takes place on a private island, switching between the uncertain present and hazy memories of the past. Cadence Sinclair spent every summer on her family’s island with her cousins, Johnny and Mirren, and their best friend, Gat. The best times of her life were spent on that island with those people, but after an accident during Summer 15, everything is different. Even worse, Cadence doesn’t know why–she doesn’t remember her accident or the events surrounding it.

This novel explores topics of race, class, and the trickle-down of an emotionally abusive family. It’s mysterious and dark and contemplative, and it has one of the most shocking endings I have ever read. This isn’t a light beach read, by any means, but I still recommend it!

After you’re done reading, you can watch the TV show adaptation, which first aired in June 2025. While I definitely have my critiques of the show (the acting and dialogue was pretty rough sometimes), I still think it’s worth the watch if you’ve read the book.

My tbr…

Along with this list, some more beachy books on my TBR include The Wedding People by Alison Espach, Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt, and The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren.

Hopefully this list gets you even more excited for spring break than you already are! And if none of the books on this list are intriguing to you, you can always join me in reading Shirley…