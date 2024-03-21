Flower Bouquets: A Creation Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

From birthdays to simply letting someone know you’re thinking of them, flower bouquets are perfect for every occasion. With today being National Flower Day, flowers and my ideal bouquet have been on my mind for what seems like all of March. Whether you want to give one to yourself, your SO or your closest friends and family members, I have an easy-to-follow guide for you to make the perfect bouquet!

Go Somewhere with a Wide Selection of Flowers Believe it or not, this step can be one of the most difficult for those looking to assemble a good bouquet on their own. I recommend going to Trader Joe’s or a local florist so you can customize the bouquet to your special someone’s liking. If neither of these options is available for you, though, a grocery store near you should do the trick! Photo by Mehrad Vosoughi from Unsplash Pick the Focal Flower(s) of the Bouquet If you know your special someone’s favorite flower, I suggest making it the focal flower of your bouquet! If not, think of their favorite color, what colors they enjoy wearing or what colors appear a lot in their room. Let’s say your person’s favorite color is pink — a pink chrysanthemum would be a great place to start with your bouquet. If you plan to make a larger bouquet, it’s always fun to include another flower as the secondary focus, whether it’s a different flower you know your person likes or one that pairs well with the main flower. Sandy Millar Add Textural Flowers I believe that the filler flowers you choose for added texture can truly make or break your bouquet! If you already have a lot of color in your bouquet, a small white flower or one that fits the color theme are good options for filler. More colorful filler flowers can also brighten up your bouquet! Tessa Wilson / Unsplash Add Foliage As one of the last pieces, foliage really ties the whole bouquet together, making it feel fuller and more natural. I feel like foliage adds dimension to the bouquet, allowing you to appreciate it as a whole rather than just for its focal flowers. Plus, adding foliage makes the bouquet look nicer when wrapped up or in a vase! Helena Hertz/Unsplash Find a Home for the Bouquet Whether you wrap it in brown paper or place it in a special vase that reminds you of your special someone, finding a home for your flowers is an essential final step in crafting the perfect bouquet. I suggest tying together a brown paper bouquet with some cute ribbon. If you go the other route, browse local thrift stores for cute vases at affordable prices — all you have to do is wash the vase out, fill it with water and put in your assembled bouquet! Leonardo Wong on Unsplash

No matter the bouquet you create, the person who receives your flowers will appreciate all the thought, time and effort you put into such a small gift; the smallest things matter the most!