Love Yourself This V-Day: Planning The Perfect Solo Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Love day is upon us and, for many, this holiday comes with its fair share of emotions. If you happen to be in love, this is a wonderful time to express that love and joy for the other person. If you’re single, now is the time to share your appreciation for the friends and family members that you cherish. Whether you are in a relationship or single,Valentine’s Day is also a reminder each year to give yourself self love and appreciation. I’ve been single my whole life, but I consider Valentine’s Day my favorite holiday. It gives you the opportunity to express the love you feel both for others and yourself. Whether you are in a relationship, a situationship, single, or pining after a long lost love, I’ve listed below my itinerary for a perfect solo Valentine’s Day.

Starting your day.

Starting your perfect solo day looks different depending on whether you are a night owl or morning person. Since the day is all about honoring what feels best for you, wake up at a time that feels natural, whether it be at the crack of dawn or halfway through the day. After this, take your time getting ready for your day. Pick out an outfit that makes you feel beautiful and confident, as well as one that feels intrinsically you. For me, this looks like a very feminine outfit, with lots of pink and florals. After you’re dressed for the day, take some time to prepare yourself breakfast that romanticizes the holiday. What your favorite breakfast is, spice it up to make it particularly love-themed. If you’re making pancakes, add some heart shaped sprinkles, or if you like eggs in the morning, it could be fun to try to use a heart shaped mold to cook your egg! Taking this time in the morning to wake up when it feels right for your body, and romanticizing the morning before you start your day is just the beginning.

Plan activities that feel right for you

After you’ve gotten yourself done up (just for yourself), it’s now time to create the perfect plan. Everyone has hobbies and interests that are unique to them, so this is a perfect time to take the opportunity to dedicate some time to doing something that is just for you. One of my favorite things to do is to take my scrapbook to a local coffee shop, turn on a playlist, and craft while I try out new coffee flavors. If you are a people person, you could plan to hang out with friends or family, or if you’re more introverted consider seeing a movie by yourself and treating yourself to your favorite movie snacks! The day is all about pampering yourself, so now is your chance to do activities that you wish you could do more often, or that you feel you don’t often get to indulge in. If you have been craving a day of laziness, where you spend it curled up in bed in your pajamas, reading or watching TV, now is your chance to do it. If you’re more plan oriented, you can create a fun itinerary of activities. For my solo date, I plan to wake up and take my sweet time getting ready, then go to a coffee shop to read and craft, and then take myself for a shopping spree! I’m then going to end the day by picking up my favorite meal, curling up with my favorite chocolates, and watching my favorite movie.

Treat yourself how you want to be treated by others

Self love can take many forms, but my favorite form it can take is indulging in your shopaholicism! Pink is my all time favorite color, so one thing I love to do on my solo day is to take myself shopping at all my favorite stores and buy myself all the v-day themed gifts that, traditionally, romantic partners would give you. While to some it may not feel as special, something I love about spoiling yourself is that you know exactly what you like and what you want. You know your favorite chocolate brand, the type of stuffed animal you’d like to receive, the clothes you’ve been eyeing, and your favorite type of flower. Along with this, buying yourself gifts, while it may feel awkward at first, is a way to appreciate yourself for exactly who you are, which is a practice of self love (with no returns necessary)!

Practice self care

Self care is a phrase that can sometimes be overused, or framed in ways that suggest there are only certain types of it. However, self care can come in various forms and mediums. Journaling, taking a hot bath, participating in a relaxing yoga class– these are some of the most common forms of self care. Self care can also be reconnecting with your body, in whatever way that manifests for you. Prioritizing pleasure, indulging in a deep stretch routine, or simply resting are all powerful ways to give love to the vessel that carries you. Now is your day to define what self care means to you, and to do what feels best with no judgement.

End the day like it started

At the end of the day, something that I have found special every Valentine’s Day is watching my favorite romantic movie, a tradition that has carried on from childhood. For me, this is Pride and Prejudice (2005). This movie gives me all the feels, no matter how many times I watch it, and because it is one of my comfort movies, it puts me in the position to begin winding down for the day. So, to close out your day, I suggest you put on a movie that you find similarly soothing and special to you, and put it on in the background while you take your time taking off your makeup, doing your skincare, and preparing your mind and body for rest. In our everyday lives it’s easy to find ourselves rushing– rushing to make it to class, to work, cramming for exams at the last minute, or fitting things into our schedules that don’t really fit. Meeting these high pressure demands is something we should take pride in, but it also allows us to fully appreciate and revel in the days and moments where we have the chance to move slowly, relishing each minute as it passes. This slowness is perhaps the ultimate act of self-love– allowing yourself to move on your own time, without caving to our society-built inclination to be as productive as possible. Valentine’s Day is the day to slow down.

Whether you love the holiday or hate it, I hope this encourages you to treasure yourself closely, and serves as a reminder to give yourself the love you give out so freely. This love-day, I hope you remember to save some of that love for yourself, by following this perfect solo itinerary.