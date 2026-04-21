Live Like A Rom-Com Lead

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kat Stratford, Andie Anderson, Elle Woods; all of these iconic women have one (or two) things in common. They are leads in some of the most popular “rom-coms” to date. I aspire to channel their energy, and recently I’ve noticed that my life feels like it’s own little rom-com. Romanticizing everyday events is one thing, but I genuinely have noticed some patterns that have helped me to feel just like my favorite movie stars, and it has helped me look at a lot of things in a new light. Here is what I’ve noticed, and who knows, maybe you can do some of this stuff yourself!

Cute Outfits – This may seem like a no-brainer, but every rom-com lead has the cutest outfits, even for everyday life. Yeah, I know that those sweatpants and leggings are comfortable, but even dressing up some athleisure with a cute sweater or some interesting layering can help you feel more like a main character in your own life. Plus, you’re more likely to get some compliments if you have a cool, statement shoe (my go-tos are my red Adidas Gazelles or my pink Puma Speedcats) or an interesting top design. Try it out! Also, as one of my favorite creators says, you should “dress for yourself, not for others.”

Have a Hobby – Again, seems like a no-brainer. Everyone has hobbies, right? But in the age of the internet, oftentimes our free time gets eaten up by doomscrolling, or binging that new show that just came out (Temptation Island Season Two, here I come). Find something that you can do in person, possibly with other people, to add something new and exciting to your life. Plus, it’s also so fun to have something weekly or monthly to look forward to!

Netflix/See-Saw

Single or Dating – Personally, I am currently unattached, and my love life is fairly dry (I always have a crush or two, but never anything more) and while some people may view this as “depressing” or “lonely”, I’ve chosen to see it in a different light. Which rom-coms have started (with the exception of a select few) with the female lead in a happy relationship? Personally, I cannot think of any. So instead of thinking that I’m going to “die alone”, I’ve chosen to change my mindset to the fact that my love life is very “rom-com coded” right now (a little more com than rom, but what can you do).

Vacation! – I love a good break from reality, and it is also extremely easy to romanticize your life in a new place. Whether you’re going somewhere tropical, or exploring a city, think about your vacation as a “new opportunity”. If you’re going on a vacation soon, channel your inner Poppy or Amanda Woods! Have fun experiences, embarrass yourself, try new things, because here’s the thing, these people will never see you again. Completely remove the idea of embarrassment or humiliation from the equation, because really, do you care what these strangers think? When are you ever going to be this young again, traveling and having fun? (Hint – the answer is never!)

Romanticize that shit! Even if you feel that your life is very mundane, as my best friend just complained to me, romanticizing the “normal” things in your life is fun! Like I said, you could wear a cute outfit, grab a fun coffee or tea before your boring lecture, or put on a fun playlist while you do chores. Even the everyday things can be fun with the right mindset.

Remember, being a rom com lead is not about finding a partner. It’s about being happy with your own life and circumstances. The romance will come when it’s meant to, but you want your life to be more than just your quest for a partner. Also, did you notice that most rom com leads write or edit, especially in the publishing industry? Maybe you should try out Her Campus, it’s very rom com coded…