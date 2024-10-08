This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

With so many artists touring, many of us likely have concerts coming up. Preparing for concerts can be stressful if you don’t know what to expect. Here are some tips and tricks on how to make the most of your concert experience!

Securing tickets

I definitely have fought in my fair share of concert ticket wars, so I feel qualified to provide advice on securing concert tickets. The most important thing is to make sure to sign-up for presales! Use all of your emails, ask your family to sign up and do what you can to increase your chances of getting a presale code. However, getting a presale code doesn’t always guarantee tickets, so be sure to enter the queue early so they don’t sell out before it is your turn. When everyone is trying to get tickets at once, ticket sale sites can glitch, so if the site is showing the concert as fully sold out, keep trying. I spent about an hour and a half refreshing the website before securing my Sabrina Carpenter tickets, even though the venue was sometimes showing as sold out when I refreshed. When I bought Role Model tickets, the link from the presale email told me the show was sold out, but when I entered the queue from the website later that day, I was able to get tickets. If you don’t get an initial presale code, look to see what other presales are offered and if you qualify, and give the onsale a shot as well!

box office

If you don’t get tickets online, there’s still hope! Many shows offer additional tickets at the box office the day of the show. Box office tickets are typically cheaper than online ticket sales, as you avoid extra fees. If the tour already started, check social media and see if people are having luck at the box office on the tour you want to attend and how early they tend to get in line. If you live nearby, search the venue and see where the box office is. If you plan to be in line for a long time, be prepared! When I waited for box office tickets for Olivia Rodrigo, I made sure to bring a blanket, my backpack with my homework, a portable charger and headphones. The group to my right had a zip-up tent, and the group to my left brought camping chairs and a heater. The group that was first in line brought a marker that they passed down the line. People numbered their hands in the order they arrived so that nobody could cut the line. Have an idea of how many tickets you want and where you want to sit so you can quickly choose your tickets once the box office is open. If the tour has already started, it is a good idea to consider what side of the stage the artist spends the most time on or if there is a B-stage when deciding where to sit. @nataliez42 OLIVIA🥰 ♬ original sound – timforeal

concert outfits

One of my favorite parts of going to concerts is dressing up! There are many different routes you can take when choosing what to wear to a concert, and these are some of my favorites: Wear something inspired by an outfit the artist has performed in! When I saw Conan Gray, my sister and I recreated shirts he had worn at previous shows on tour by cropping white t-shirts and writing on them with paint markers. When I saw Sabrina Carpenter, my outfit was inspired by her iconic heart-cutout look. Use TikTok as a resource! There are great tutorials with links to gems and corsets that allowed me to easily make my outfit! Wear something inspired by a music video! When I saw Greta Van Fleet, I wore an outfit inspired by their “Meeting the Master” music video, where the band members wore white with red gloves. Wear merch that you already have! When I saw Laufey for the second time, I wore a tank top I had bought the first time I saw her. Wear something that fits the artist’s vibe! With this idea, it is super helpful to look at social media and see what others are wearing. Some artists might even post concert outfit ideas or outfit themes for their shows, like when Chappell Roan announced the theme “Midwest Princess” for the show I went to and posted a vision board of ideas. You can also go thrifting or check your closet–you might be surprised at what you can put together.

Pre-show considerations

There are a few things you should do to prepare for the show that a lot of concert-goers forget about. Make sure to check the venue’s bag policy and other restrictions about what you can or can’t bring inside. Plan parking and check for parking pass options you might want to buy. Make sure your phone is fully charged. If you have an Apple phone, save your tickets to your Apple Wallet so you are able to easily pull them up when they need to be scanned.

waiting in line

If you have general admission tickets, you likely want to get to the concert early. It can be helpful to check social media and see what time people tend to start lining up. Typically, I will get to a show an hour or two before doors open. Sometimes, I might camp out a bit longer. When I went to see Ricky Montgomery, my friends and I got in line four hours before doors. We made sure to check the weather and dress accordingly. We wore layers and kept our electronics charged. We brought our homework and camping chairs, and we ended up DoorDashing Wendy’s to the line. We called restaurants around us to see if public restrooms were available and took turns leaving the line. Then, an hour before doors, we were able to convince people we know to pick up our chairs and backpacks, but if you are parked nearby, you could also run your things to your car.

merch

If you have seat tickets, I recommend buying merchandise before the show. If you have general admission tickets, I would prioritize getting a good spot for the concert and trying to get merch afterwards. Some artists have merch buses open during the day of the show as well. I love to buy merch at concerts and I think it makes for great memorabilia!

during the show