House Hunting Chronicles

Second-years at The Ohio State University (OSU) and all over the country are on the clock for finding off-campus housing for the 2026-2027 school year.

This process can be a drag and super difficult to navigate– but there are plenty of resources to help students, and basic steps to follow!

important things to consider

Budget: A budget is an extremely important part of finding off-campus housing. After talking with roommates, possibly family, and putting together a budget for yourself– start your search! Some questions to ask possible landlords would be if there are separate fees for laundry, gas, water, wifi, and parking.

Location: Living in a big city like Columbus, there is the option to stay close to campus and be walking distance, or going a bit farther out! Consider where your classes will be. While south campus may be ideal for pre-health majors, a north campus location could be more ideal for engineering majors.

Roommates: The options for living range from living alone to maybe 10 roommates! One of the first things to consider is who you’ll be living with! Living with people the first two years of college gives a great lay of the land to see who you would prefer to live another two years with.

Apartment/House: Another question to ask yourself is if you’d prefer to live in an apartment style or house style. They both have their pros and cons, but this important factor will help you filter down your options.

Steps

Research: Researching is the first and most important part of the house search. See if the types of apartments/houses are available with your preferred number of bedrooms! Search within your budget first, and if there aren’t many options– broaden that. Check with resources the university has given like Ohio State Off Campus Resources, which has a list of credible realty companies with easy to navigate filters. These filters can be used for pricing, bedroom numbers, and even locations on campus.

Sending inquiries: Many realty companies allow you to inquire about a specific property online. This usually starts an email conversation, though directly calling the company also works—and may even be quicker.

Scheduling: Scheduling tours is usually the next step here, so find a time that works for majority of your potential roommates and go take a look! Make sure to look at the appliances, bathrooms, kitchens, parking areas, and ask the tour guide questions about maintenance times.

Stay on top of it: It’s important not to stress about the process, but being timely matters. If you wait too long to respond to emails or view properties, someone else may sign the lease first. While it’s smart to take your time to make sure a place fits your standards, remember you’ll be living there for two years. It doesn’t have to be perfect. What matters most is staying within your budget, finding a good location and enjoying living with friends.

Signing: Finally, when you find your (almost) perfect place, you’ll be ready to apply and sign a lease! This is exciting but also has a few other factors included. You may need a cosigner and to put down a security deposit, so be prepared with this in mind.

Get excited: When you have your peace of mind of knowing where you’ll be living next year… Get excited! Think about decorations, possible furniture, and the independence of living on your own or with roommates in your college town!