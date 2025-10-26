Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
a skeleton in a chair, jack-o-lanterns, and cobwebs.
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
Haunted House Events In And Around Central Ohio For Halloween 2025

Olivia Hoffman Student Contributor, Ohio State University
If you’re still looking for some spooky activities for your Halloweekend, there are plenty of haunted houses around Ohio to attend to get your scare on. Here are some haunted events within an hour drive or less from Ohio State so you can find the ideal vibe for you!

two pumpkins with faces carved in them
Photo by Beth Teutschmann from Unsplash

Fear columbus

To start, a classic and close to home option is Fear Columbus. Fear Columbus is an indoor haunted house that has year-round scary attractions. This year’s Halloween attraction opened Oct. 21 and will remain open until Nov. 1. It is less than a 20-minute drive from campus, so it is perfect for a last minute activity!

Scare Haunted house

For another close event, there’s the Scream Haunted House, which is only a 16-minute drive from Ohio State. The event contains two haunted houses: “The Bayou” and “The Entity.” They are open Sundays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until Nov. 1, so there are lots of opportunities to make the end of your October super spooky.

Two Ghosts Standing in Front of a Brick Wall
Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Pataskala haunted Forest

For something more outdoorsy, there’s the Pataskala Haunted Forest. This is about a 28-minute drive from Ohio State, and follows a spooky forest path with an eerie backstory of the mysterious Murdock family. This is open on Fridays and Saturdays until Nov. 1. You can start your experience as early as 7:30 p.m. or as late as 11:55 p.m.

terror maze

You could also try the Terror Maze in Springfield, Ohio–-a 48-minute drive from campus. This is another outdoorsy style attraction, but this time in a maze format and with creepy dolls and scary slashers. They’re open Fridays and Saturdays until midnight until Nov. 1. 

A cat sitting on a tree branch with the mood behind it
Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

Brimstone Haunt

An hour away from Ohio State is the Brimstone Haunt in Wilmington, Ohio. Brimstone Haunt is unique, as it is in more of a park format. It sits on Renaissance Park grounds, and contains three attractions to explore: “Brimstone Haunted Hayride,” “The Bog,” and “Psychosis.” Despite the drive, this event is perfect for horror lovers.

Blood Prison (ohio state reformatory)

The Ohio State Reformatory was a real prison in Mansfield, Ohio that operated from 1896-1990, and has a dark history. Now it is a historical site for tours and events. Every Halloween they have a haunted house event called Blood Prison, which is extra spooky knowing the horrors that truly took place in the location. It is a little over an hour drive from Ohio State, but it’s definitely worth a visit, whether you go for the haunted house, a concert, or a regular tour. For Halloween events, they are open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until Nov. 1.

spooky jack-o-lantern
Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

Honorable mentions!

Olivia Hoffman is a senior Ohio State journalism student with a minor in media production. She’s written mostly for the arts and life desk at The Lantern, Ohio State’s newspaper, as well as several other journalistic projects for other courses such as data journalism and feature writing. She is currently exploring creative writing and expanding her experience writing for HerCampus magazine.