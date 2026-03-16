Harry’s New Sound: A Review of Harry Styles’ Album “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pop-rock icon Harry Styles’ new album’s reception has been divisive, to say the least. The album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally dropped March 6, 2026 following its lead single “Aperture.”

“Aperture” was divisive as a single, too. Many listeners were hesitant about the new sound. It contains heavy production with deep bass, synths, and light distortion over the vocals. The chorus chants “we belong together,” sweeping across a dance-inspired beat. The atmosphere strayed away from the upbeat pop tunes and rock ballads of Styles’ past.

This is Harry’s fourth solo album since leaving the famed boy-band One Direction. His first, a self-titled album released in 2017, leaned heavy on traditional rock and pop production and brought his first hit “Sign of The Times.” His sophomore album, Fine Line, leaned more indie-pop with hits like “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You.” His third, Harry’s House is more traditionally pop-radio oriented, with songs like “As It Was,” “Music For a Sushi Restaurant,” and “Late Night Talking” heard all over social media and radio.

This newest work follows a few years of silence from the singer. Styles has returned with an album made up of the same vibe found in “Aperture,” with songs like “Pop,” “Are You Listening Yet?” “Dance No More,” and “Ready, Steady, Go!” These tracks are full of bass, fast, staccato beats, and unique vocals.

I believe this album is actually a step up from Styles. It is new without abandoning his recognizable sound altogether.

When Harry’s House dropped in 2022, I was unimpressed. I felt it sounded like pop written for a retail store’s playlist or a social media algorithm. “As It Was” quickly grew tired for me, and most of the other songs have, too, if I ever enjoyed them at all.

Harry Styles Harrys House Columbia Records

His self-titled album was my favorite for years. I loved the heavier rock sound. Songs like “Kiwi,” “Only Angel,” and “Woman” still thrill me with every listen. However, I now have to wonder if Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally will be my new favorite.

Other reviews have described this album as boring, weird, or the infamous critique that “all the songs sound the same.” These, of course, I disagree with. This album is an exploration of production and structure, without straying too far from the Harry we know and love. It’s light dance-pop, fun to listen to and to dance to.

He distorts vocals just enough to sound interesting without losing his recognizable and lovable voice. He’s even done this before on songs like “Lights Up,” and “Grapejuice.” The vocalizations are anything but boring (the loud shout of ‘respect your mother!’ in “Dance No More” is absolutely fantastic), and they’re not necessarily much weirder than his past work. He is relying on a lot of methods he’s used on previous albums, but building upon them and allowing himself to explore the more unique side of his writing.

The melodies are still just as catchy, I mean, “Pop” has been stuck in my head for the past week straight. The second single “American Girls,” is quickly catching on as a fan-favorite with its memorable chorus and more traditionally pop-production.

Photo by Francis Specker / CBS

Also, Styles did not forget his beloved ballads. “Paint by Numbers” and “Coming Up Roses” fulfill the need for a softer, more vulnerable side on a Styles’ album. These songs are gorgeous and use more acoustic instrumentation and softer production that make them perfect breaks from the intensity of the bulk of this album.

I also find that there is a lot of fascinating instrument usage on the songs that definitely allow each once to stand out. Distorted acoustic guitar (almost banjo-like) on “The Waiting Game,” edgy electric on “Ready, Steady, Go!” and a full orchestra on “Coming Up Roses.”

Overall, this album strikes a balance between classic Harry Styles pop and a new, modern style. Styles explores artistic expression, adding elements of dance into his music, without removing the catchy, sing-a-long aspects of his music.

