Halloween Crafts to Try Out this Spooky Season

With the weather (finally) changing and Halloween just a few days away, it’s starting to feel like that time of year when life moves a little slower, and you spend most days daydreaming about cozying up with a pumpkin scented candle and a good book. Sometimes though, these cozy nights can get a little tedious, but you still might not feel like going out. I have the solution: Halloween crafts! This is the perfect time of year to indulge in your creative side, and below are my four favorite Halloween crafts that will let out your inner artist.

Craft #1- Halloween Garland

To start off, we have a craft that serves as both a way to show off your personal aesthetic, as well as make homemade Halloween decor. First, pick your favorite Halloween icon– a black cat, a witch’s hat, a pumpkin, a monster, or anything that tickles your fancy and feels like you. Next, you trace the shape onto a piece of paper, grab some felt (any colors you like!) from a craft store, and make two identical shapes from it. You’ll also need some string, a sewing kit, some craft fluff, and scissors.

Once you have your felt pieces cut out, you can grab your needle and thread and start sewing the two pieces together, adding the fluff halfway through. Once you have sewn as many as you’d like, grab a string and tie them on (you can just use your thread and needle to make a knot tying it onto the string), and you’ve just made your very own Halloween garland! Not only did you get to use your imagination, but you also got the chance to make your Halloween decorations reflect a bit of your personality!

Craft #2- Pumpkin Carving/Painting

This second one is a bit of a cheat because it’s likely already on your fall bucket list, and you might not even consider it a “craft”. It’s the classic Halloween favorite: carving pumpkins. When we were kids, carving pumpkins was as simple as making a face, but now that we are older and have the coordination, you can really let your creativity shine! Some of the best jack-o-lantern designs I’ve seen have been Snoopy, designs of the sun or moon, an upgrade of the classic jack-o-lantern “face” by adding heart eyes instead of regular, or adding any quirky spin. If you like a cozier option, one master carver hollowed out a pumpkin to appear as a house, and then placed a mini pumpkin inside!

If you’re not big on carving, try painting instead! Just break out the paint you have stashed away and start painting designs on your pumpkins. Polka dots, mini hearts, a scenic landscape– it’s all fair game! Just pick out your colors, grab some brushes and start swirling. Just make sure to wear a shirt you don’t mind getting messy!

Craft #3- Book Bedazzling

This next craft might be the most fun of all, especially if you’re a book worm. All you’ll need is a copy of your favorite spooky book, and some sheets of stickable gems that match the book’s cover. All you have to do is place the gems all on the books cover, making sure to use different colors that match the actual cover of the book so you can still see the title and the illustrations that make it special. It might also help to have a glue pen on hand to give the gems that extra security for when you’re bending the cover a bit too much because the book is that good. Now, you have bedazzled your very own book!

You might also want to grab a pair of tweezers, because the application process takes some real precision. This craft is so much fun if you want to zone in on something and forget the outside world a little while. Just like doing a puzzle, bedazzling a book can help you relax, and even better, you’ll feel so proud at the end when you see your project glittering in the light once you’ve finished it.

Craft #4- Halloween Collage

To finish, we have a craft that I’ve made a yearly tradition for Halloween, and the one I consider my personal favorite. If you like collage art and scrapbooking, this next one is for you– make a Halloween mood board! I do this every Halloween. I print out a plethora of on-theme photos that match the feelings and aesthetic of that year’s holiday, grab some stickers from a craft store, and start pasting both in a bullet journal. I recommend using a glue stick, a dotted page journal, and spicing it up with washi tape–- there’s so many fun patterns to choose from!

My favorite thing about collage art is that there are no rules. So many people can be daunted by crafting because it can be hard to follow directions, or they’re afraid to make a mistake and ruin the whole project. When you do a themed collage board the only thing that matters is what looks best to you– and even better, every mistake you make can be covered up by a sticker or a piece of cardstock. Collage art can be a great way to connect with your creative side, while simultaneously removing the pressure and perfectionism that can accompany crafting. You can also make some Halloween decor by creating a collage page and placing it in the back of a photo frame.

Halloween decor=done!

Whether you’re a skilled crafter, or just beginning, I hope these ideas inspired you to unleash your imagination. So grab a cozy sweater, put on a scary movie, have your favorite fall treat on hand, and get creative. Happy crafting!