Nordstrom’s Fall Beauty Showcase in Fashion Week Columbus

Fashion Week Columbus kicked off its Nordstrom Fall Beauty Showcase on Oct. 15, starting with coffee, mimosas and the excitement of what was to come. The lively beats from the DJ and the energetic Nordstrom host quickly transformed the dreary morning into one of spirited energy. While champagne and music set the mood, the real star of the event was the beauty trends that brands revealed for the upcoming fall and winter seasons. So, what’s in store for cold-weather beauty?

Fashion Week Columbus, founded in 2010, is just one program of the Columbus Fashion Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding the fashion economy in central Ohio. Fashion Week Columbus dedicates one week to various fashion-related programs that highlight emerging fashion designers.

A lighthouse for up-and-coming fashion trends, Fashion Week Columbus’ focus was a blend of retro and modern and a mixture of confidence and inclusivity in fashion. The Nordstrom Fall Beauty Showcase, highlighting upcoming fall fashion trends, was just one of its many fashion programs.

Fall and winter beauty this year are all about drama and boldness, a sharp contrast to the light, airy looks of spring and summer. One of the most apparent staples? Dark, sultry lip colors — think deep berries and rich oxblood shades. Beyond the expected, however, are some fresh surprises in your holiday shopping.

First, luminous, glowing skin is a primary focus this season. To help you shine as bright as holiday lights, top beauty brands are releasing a variety of illuminators and liquid blushes with a hint of shimmer. After the show, I couldn’t resist picking up a stunning highlighter from Dior.

While pops of color are typically a summer trend, they’re making an unexpected appearance this fall. A shimmery antique rose blush paired with a striking eye or lip is sure to be a showstopper for the cooler months.

Another key focus this season is skin texture. A flawless, well-cared-for complexion is essential, so it’s worth consulting your dermatologist for the best skincare products to keep your skin healthy and hydrated. After all, no amount of liquid blush or illuminator will look its best on dry or irritated skin. Caring for your skin is the first step to achieving these bold beauty looks.

A key theme that emerged from the products featured at Fashion Week Columbus’ Beauty Showcase was simplicity. Why overwhelm consumers with multiple products when a single, multi-functional one can do the job? MAC, for example, isn’t pushing separate lipsticks and glosses this season. Instead, they’re offering limited-edition, high-gloss lip colors that are combined into one sleek package. The idea of streamlining was echoed throughout the event, with several new palettes unveiled that included everything needed for a fresh fall look, right down to the brushes.

Makeup artists at the showcase were quick to debunk the idea that you need complicated techniques or an array of tools for flawless makeup. The notion that you need 10 pieces of tape for the perfect winged eyeliner or a spoon to create a defined crease? According to them, that’s just adding unnecessary baggage.

Beauty should be effortless, not a struggle.

In essence, fall is all about luminous, radiant skin. It’s the season to let your complexion shine and to play around with eye or lip colors that make a statement. Whether you go bold or subtle, the key is to keep things simple. Above all, remember to have fun with your look — beauty should be an expression of joy, not a chore!