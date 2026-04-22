Going Green This Spring: Reducing Your Campus Carbon Footprint

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy Earth Day 2026!

It’s time to reflect on how we can better care for our planet than we did last year. Staying environmentally conscious is tough, and it’s even tougher in college, when living in a dorm and eating at dining halls. Small lifestyle changes can make a big impact. Let’s talk about a few simple ways to reduce your campus carbon footprint.

: Recycle

Recycling is one of the most accessible ways to cut down on waste. Sorting materials like paper, plastic, and aluminum allows them to be processed and reused rather than ending up in a landfill. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, recycling helps the environment, boosts the economy, and fosters community. Recycling benefits the environment by conserving natural resources. It reduces the need to extract timber, water and minerals for new products, which also lowers greenhouse gas emissions. The EPA reports that recycling and composting have prevented over 193 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions in a single year. Recycling conserves energy. For example, recycling just 10 plastic water bottles saves enough energy to power a laptop for 25 hours! To see how your habits add up, students can explore tools like the EPA’s Individual Waste Reduction Model. On campus, recycling can be as simple as using clearly labelled bins and taking an extra second to check what items are accepted locally. The Ohio State University provides each dorm with at least one recycling bin, making it easy to build this habit into your daily routine.

: Wash Cold

Washing your clothes on cold is another easy yet impactful shift. This means selecting the cold-water option on your laundry machine instead of selecting warm or hot water washes. Unless you are dealing with oily stains, all water temperatures will clean your clothes just as effectively. Simply switching from hot to cold will cut your energy use in half! The U.S. Department of Energy reported that about 90% of the energy used by washing machines goes toward heating the water, meaning cold washes can greatly reduce overall energy consumption. Students can make this a habit wherever they do laundry, making it a simple way to reduce their campus carbon footprint.

: Public Transit

Using public transit reduces reliance on personal transportation and lowers emissions. According to the American Public Transit Association, public transit’s overall effects help save the United States 6 billion gallons of gasoline every year. On campus, many students already walk or bike, which is a great start! Choosing public transit over driving or a Lyft is the next step! Public transit options include Ohio State’s Campus Area Bus Service, which can take you across campus campus, and COTA buses, which connect you to the greater Columbus area. Not only are these options often more affordable than parking or ride-shares, but they also make a meaningful impact on the environment by reducing your carbon footprint. VanveenJF

: Go Thrifting

Thrifitng offers a more sustainable approach to fashion by encouraging shoppers to buy secondhand clothing rather than new items. Textile production is resource-intensive, contributing to water usage and emissions. Extending the life of clothing reduces environmental impact. According to the United Nations Climate Change, the fashion industry contributes 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions due to long supply chains and energy-intensive production. Fast Fashion is the mass production of extremely cheap clothing items at a rapid rate, often at the expense of environmental sustainability. Combatting fast fashion means purchasing secondhand, or more sustainably made products, and being mindful of where you shop. Brands like Shein, Temu, Princess Polly, and Fashion Nova are among the worst offenders when it comes to impact on the environment. Thrifting is not only the most sustainable way to shop, but it can also be a fun activity to do with friends! Ohio State students can use this guide to the best places to thrift in Columbus.

: Reusable Water Bottle

Using a reusable water bottle helps cut down on single-use plastic. This means opting for a durable water bottle that can be refilled instead of buying disposable plastic water bottles. There are more than 2 million tons of plastic water bottles in landfills across the U.S., where they can take hundreds of years to decompose. Each day, people in the United States throw out more than 60 million plastic water bottles. Reducing single-use plastics is an important step in limiting long-term environmental damage. Choosing a reusable bottle is a simple habit that can make a noticeable difference over time. On campus, students can take advantage of water fountains in academic buildings and residence halls to refill their bottles. At Ohio State, Coke Freestyle machines in marketplaces are free to use for anyone who brings their own bottle, making it even easier to stay hydrated while reducing waste!

: Unplug Electronics