Gateway Film Center Hosts 16th Annual ‘Hitchcocktober’ for Ohio State Students

For film lovers on campus, there are always opportunities to catch a new release– and with Halloween around the corner, a few frights along the way. Having returned for it’s sixteenth annual run, Gateway Film Center on Ohio State’s campus will be hosting Hitchcocktober, described on their website as a presentation of “Alfred Hitchcock’s finest as they were meant to be seen: on the big screen, now restored in 4K.”

Known for creating mystery and suspense, Hitchcock is still studied and remembered for his influence on film today. Some of his best known works include Vertigo (1958), Rear Window (1954), and Psycho (1960).

Hitchcock made over 50 movies in his lifetime, and each year, a handful are selected to play throughout October. The remaining showtimes are as follows:

Oct. 15: The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)

Oct. 17: To Catch A Thief (1955)

Oct. 19: Vertigo (1958)

Oct. 22: Shadow of a Doubt (1943)

Oct. 24: Rope (1948)

Oct. 26: Psycho (1960)

Through OSU’s D-Tix Program, students can browse showings at Gateway Film Center starting at $3.50 per movie voucher, making it affordable for college students around campus. Check OSU D-Tix for updates and exclusions to this discount.

No matter how you celebrate Halloween, get ready for October to be full of frights and fun!