Galentine’s Celebration Ideas

If you’re looking to spend this Valentine’s Day with your friends, there are plenty of ways to make it special. Here is our list of ideas for a magical Galentine’s in Columbus!

Craft Night

Get your girls together for a cutesy night of crafts! The best part about a DIY night is that the budget is entirely within your control. You could make your own flower bouquets with pipe cleaners, or trinket dishes with air dry clay. More detailed options include plushy taxidermy valentines and paper crowns, and you can never miss with the classic paint and sip. Spice it up with fancy table settings, snacks, and music or a movie playing in the background and you’re all set for a chill Galentine’s night.

Culinary Night

If you prefer an apron to the arts, consider cooking or baking with your friends instead! Celebrate the sweetness of the season by decorating cakes, making pastries, mixing pink drinks, and dipping fruits in chocolate. Or, if you’re feeling savory, make personal pizzas or pasta bowls, all in the shape of a heart!

Red giraffe charm bar party

Columbus has a huge variety of fun, casual events that are great for a Galentine’s outing! For crafty groups, Red Giraffe Charm Bar is hosting Galentine’s Charm Parties on February 12th and 13th! Tickets are only $15, and include entry, refreshments, and a free gift worth $45. (Note, the jewelry cost is not included, bases start at $16 and charms are $8 each). Red Giraffe Charm Bar is also located on North High Street, which is only a short bus ride away from OSU.

‘love is in the scare’

Prefer horror movies and ghosts to romcoms and bouquets? February 13th-15th, Fear Columbus is reopening with three Valentine’s Day-themed haunted houses. This is a perfect outing for any friend groups looking to celebrate the holiday in a scary way! Tickets start at $24.99, and more information can be found on the Fear Columbus website.

Coffee date

For a casual outing there are several cute, nearby cafes including Tous les Jours on Olentangy River Road, and Matari Coffee on Olentangy River Road. Another local favorite is Gata Magica, which recently released its new seasonal menu, “Love Letters & Lattes”. Drinks include a Valentine Mocha, Brown Sugar Honey Latte, and a Strawberry Vanilla Matcha!

Movie night at the union

If you’re thinking of a chill night, consider attending OSU’s Flicks for Free event this upcoming Wednesday at 7pm. The romcom Love Jones will be playing at the Ohio Union’s theater, and refreshments are provided.

relaxed dinner

Another chill idea for girl groups is taking a walk through Short North and grabbing dinner from a fast-casual restaurant. My friends and I absolutely love Brassica, a local chain that serves Mediterranean-inspired bowls and sandwiches. The restaurant has great hummus bowls and fries, and a great atmosphere for a girls’ night.

If you’ve got a couple bucks to spare, there are some more sophisticated events happening around Columbus.



jazz arts group show

For the musically inclined, there is a Tea for Two program performed by the Jazz Arts Group at the Southern Theatre on February 13th. Tickets are priced starting around $50.



opera columbus “the anonymous lover”

Additionally, Opera Columbus is offering a showing of romantic comedy The Anonymous Lover at the Palace Theater from February 13th-15th, with tickets beginning at $70. The opera is centered around a wealthy widow and her secret admirer, who happens to be her close friend, shy of rejection. But hurry! Tickets are selling out fast.

Dinner and show at the columbus museum of arts

For the ultimate arts experience, consider spending Galentine’s Day at the Columbus Museum of Arts. The night goes from 6-9 PM, opening with light refreshments and a performance by George DeLancey and his sextet and ending with a four course dinner (menu available online). Exclusive art galleries will be open all night as well. Disclaimer, the tickets are $175 for nonmembers, so it’s a fairly expensive experience.

