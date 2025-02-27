The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From losing People’s “Sexiest Musician Alive” award to having one-sided beef with Harry Styles — an inside joke among fans — Tucker Pillsbury, also known as Role Model, recently released the deluxe version of his album “Kansas Anymore.”

After posting his song “Stolen Car” on his Instagram story, Pillsbury was discovered by late artist Mac Miller and flown out to Los Angeles, the city of dreams. While there, he signed with Interscope Records and found himself creating more music, where he dropped his first extended play — a musical recording with fewer songs than an album — “ARIZONA IN THE SUMMER” in 2017. However, he originally began his music career in the rap genre under the moniker “Tucker” and later transitioned towards pop.

Almost a decade later, Role Model’s most recent drop, “Kansas Anymore,” has been a game-changer and a testament to the evolution of his work within the pop and alternative/indie genres.

First announced in May 2024, the album was released in July 2024 and the deluxe version with four new songs was dropped on Valentine’s Day of 2025. This includes “Old Recliners,” “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” “Some Protector,” and “The Longest Goodbye.” While others were celebrating the day of love, many Role Model fans found themselves crying over the many references to his and Emma Chamberlain’s past relationship.

The album follows a full-circle moment where he is forced to come to terms with the end of his relationship. The final song in the deluxe album is titled “The Longest Goodbye” and ends with the lyrics, “I don’t think you love me anymore / And I don’t think I love you anymore.”

“Kansas Anymore” is an album filled with self-reflection, vulnerability and reminiscing on the past through nostalgic remarks while yearning for what once was. Pillsbury’s personality is intertwined throughout each song, which slowly pieces together the identity he has wanted to create in the minds of his audience.

While it might not be accredited as the most groundbreaking album, I think “Kansas Anymore” is a revolutionary masterpiece that has altered my perception of how artists tackle music and evolve in the spaces they create. My current favorites on the album include: “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” “Slipfast,” “Compromise,” “The Dinner” and “Old Recliners.”

The song “Compromise” is a personal favorite that serves as a warm hug with the lyrics “Don’t you compromise / The Sun will always rise.” Role Model is reassuring his ex-partner that regardless of what happened between them she deserves to be in a healthy relationship, even if that is not found with him.

In a world where music serves as an outlet, Pillsbury has discovered his sound, which resonates with many in his large fanbase. His “No Place Like Tour” tour has begun, and Role Model fans in Columbus, Ohio can see him live at The Bluestone venue on March 22, 2025!