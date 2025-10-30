Fright or Flight: Halloween Movies for Every Scare Level

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No matter what makes a movie frightful, there are so many Halloween films to choose from. Whether you want one that’s lighthearted or one that will make you jump from your seat, you’re sure to find something. Here’s a list of recommendations in order of least to most scary.

‘Girl vs. monster’

Synopsis: A high school girl immune to fear discovers she comes from a line of monster hunters, leading to her and her friends fighting to defeat the monsters on Halloween before they cause any more chaos. Of course I had to start with an DCOM– this one is silly and fun, making it perfect for children or adults who are nostalgic and want to rewatch. Plus, the music is actually catchy. I’ve been dreaming of a Halloween party like this ever since. Fright Level: 1

‘Hocus pocus’

Synopsis: After accidentally releasing three witches that are tormenting their town, a group of kids (with their magical black cat) must stop the witches from becoming immortal. Walt Disney Pictures / Giphy Still going easy, this classic halloween movie has ghosts, witches, and magic all aimed for a general audience, especially children. It’s great to watch with family and continues to be one of the most popular Halloween movies of all time. Fright Level: 1

‘beetlejuice’

Synposis: Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice… Once the demon Beetlejuice is summoned, he creates chaos that Lydia, and a ghost couple she befriended, must stop. Known for being eccentric and filled with oddities left and right, Beetlejuice is a Halloween classic that has stayed in the limelight since its 1988 release. It showcases the “strange and unusual” by taking the audience on a journey filled with ghosts, demons, and spooky happenings of the Netherworld, another dimension for the afterlife. Fright Level: 2 Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh / Warner Bros

‘scream’

Synopsis: When her friends began to be murdered in her small town, Sydney Prescott must fight for survival while not knowing who she can really trust. Not only is this my favorite on this list, it’s by far one of the most influential. Balancing horror and dark comedy while poking fun at the slasher genre, it ironically has become one of the most well-known through its iconic characters, one-liners, and shocking twists. It’s perfect to watch with a group of friends, and it’s the perfect solution for people who don’t like scary movies but want a light Halloween thrill. Fright Level: 3 MIRAMAX

‘Pearl’

Synopsis: Pearl, a farmgirl, dreams of Hollywood fame and is willing to do whatever it takes– even murder. The second installment of the X trilogy, this movie arguably went the most viral on social media for its iconic lines (“I’m a star!”) and 1918 setting. This prequel to Ti West’s X builds tension during the mental breakdown of a farm wife who resorts to sinister actions for revenge. While not filled with jumpscares, this movie will have you on the edge of your seat about what will happen next. Also– if you’ve seen X, it’s fun to make connections with the first movie and see Pearl in her youth before she became the antagonist of X. Fright Level: 4.5

‘heretic’

Synposis: Two missionaries are invited into the home of potential recruit, only to find they are being tested in a dark and sinister way. This movie takes a unique twist on the typical religious horror, instead focusing less on possession and more on themes of control and persuasion within religions. It doesn’t follow typical horror plots, making it unique and unexpected. Fright Level: 5

‘the substance’

Synposis: A woman takes part in an experimental drug that allows her switch between her real body and younger clone to live the best of both worlds, which ends up backfiring and threatening both lives. This popular 2024 movie went viral for its sci-fi dystopian concept and commentary on beauty standards. As a body horror film, it can be an uncomfortable watch at times and is sure to make you squirm. On the other hand, there aren’t really jumpscares or anything too ominous– it’s the concept of morphing the body for societal standards that is the scary focus. Fright Level: 5

‘speak no evil’

Synopsis: A family visits friends they made on vacation, only to realize how little they know about them and how dark their secrets are. This movie makes you rely on your gut instincts– while you don’t know what is wrong with the strange family our protagonists meet, something just feels off. It’s eerie and turns into a classic action-packed thriller. It will probably make you never want to talk to strangers again. Fright Level: 6

‘hereditary’