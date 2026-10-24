For The Girls Who Hate Horror: 3 Fall Movies To Cozy Up With

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween right around the corner, most people turn to their favorite horror movies to set the mood. I don’t know about you, but gory horror films will leave me wide awake in the middle of the night worrying that someone in a ghost mask will call my phone. Here are three iconic non-horror fall movie recommendations that won’t leave you in tears.

1. ‘Mean girls’

Though Regina George is mean enough to scare away an axe murderer, the 2004 cult classic Mean Girls is the perfect film to put you in the fall spirit. Set at the beginning of the school year, Cady Heron moves to North Shore High School and finds herself wrapped up in the it-girl group called the “plastics.” Cady tries to balance her academics, partying, and having a secret crush on Regina’s ex Aaron Samuels while also navigating her new and improved social life.

The movie features the iconic Halloween party scene where Cady claims that “in girl world, Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it.” This scene is sure to set you in the fall mood, giving us legendary costumes like Karen as a mouse, Regina as a Playboy bunny, and Cady’s un-sexy “ex-wife” costume.

Lorne Michaels Productions

2. ‘Legally blonde’

As we continue to settle into our new routines and find time for fun activities, our next movie recommendation is to watch Legally Blonde. Legally Blonde captures the true idea of “back-to-school.” It beats the idea of traditional dark academia and offers a fun, pink academia style. This movie is a staple to capture the heart of autumn.

The scene is set on a historic brick campus with inspiring lecture halls and structured blazers. Reese Witherspoon acts as Elle Woods, the main character who transitions from the preppy girl stereotype to a hardworking law student. Her energy and devotion is motivating. On the other hand, we have Warner Huntington III, truly Matthew Davis. Warner is also in Harvard law school and often competes with Elle. My favorite detail of it all: Warner is Elle’s ex-boyfriend. This relationship fuels a drive like no other, making Elle want to exceed even more. She’s witty, quotable, and unapologetically herself.

Now you may be asking, why would this movie be a top choice entering the fall season? Personally, we think it puts us in the academic mood to achieve, and sparks ideas of outfits that follow trends and set you up for success. Whether you’re watching to gain motivation or just for a cozy night in, Legally Blonde is the perfect addition to your fall watch list.

3. ‘when harry met sally’

Our final recommendation is a rom-com classic, When Harry Met Sally. The movie follows Harry and Sally’s relationship over 12 years, starting after college graduation and ending on New Year’s Eve. The fall vibes in this film are immaculate, with New York City’s leaves on full display.

Harry and Sally meet up in warm cafes, on romantic walks through the park, and over steaming coffees, with enough witty banter to make you swoon. Famous locations such as Central Park, Katz’s Delicatessen, and Washington Square Park pull you into their cozy world until you’re screaming at Harry to admit his feelings.

Not only is the New York scenery perfectly fall-coded, but the fashion is to die for. Stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal rock some of the best comfort outfits I’ve seen in movie history. The oversized cable-knit sweaters, cozy turtlenecks, and iconic corduroy jackets will make you immediately replace your entire fall wardrobe. And don’t even get me started on Meg Ryan’s haircut! When Harry Met Sally has all the autumn aesthetics you could want. Make sure to add it to your watch list!

Castle Rock Entertainment

How you spend your spooky season is completely up to you. So why watch scary movies when you can cozy up with some fall classics? Get your popcorn ready and gather your friends, because it’s time for a comfort movie!