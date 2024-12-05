Finally Getting Colder? Here are 5 Underrated Jackets To Spice Up Your Closet

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As the temperatures start to dip, it’s time to rethink our outerwear options. Whether you’re looking for something chic or cozy, these five picks offer the perfect blend of fashion and function. These jackets will not only keep you warm, but also give your closet a fresh, stylish renewal.

AMENTE Reversible Patched Quilt Jacket

Based in Los Angeles, California, AMENTE creates custom pieces using sustainable materials destined to find a place in your closet. This jacket’s oversized, cozy fit lets you have two different designs in one jacket. Even though it is on the pricier side, AMENTE features timeless and lasting products that will definitely be a good investment for the future.

Banana Republic Timeless Trench Coat

You can never go wrong with a trench coat for the winter weather. This trench coat not only exudes elegance but will also keep you warm. Banana Republic is a relatively popular brand, but this trench coat is one that goes unnoticed. Also featuring a tan version, this jacket will make you look put together and very chic!

Norma Kamali Shawl Collar Coat

Part-shawl and part-coat, this jacket looks like a fitted version of a comfy blanket. With wide cuffs and an exaggerated collar, it plays into the cozy factor. The drapery is beautiful and generates a fashion statement to the public. The quilted collar and insulated lightweight jacket is perfect for the cold.

A Little Bird Boutique Olive Quilted Puffer Jacket

Quilts are back in style! This puffer jacket will have the fluff to not only feel great in, but also to keep you cozy and warm during the winter breeze. Olive isn’t a neutral color, but it has a subtle, elegant feel. This jacket is a must-have!

Noisy May Denim Jacket with Open Fray

Jean jackets bring so much texture into an outfit, and this is the perfect one for winter. With an open fray and the thick jean fabric, you are bound to exude interest and stay warm. This jacket has two pockets for convenience and adds a structured, interesting layer to your outfit.