7 Winter Fashion Trends For This Year

Even though the weather has finally started to cool down, it is not too early to start thinking about what to wear for this upcoming winter. I have compiled a list of some fashion trends that are projected to be popular this winter.

Long Jackets

Those who follow this trend can look professional and elegant. If you do indulge in this trend, make sure to get one that works with your height. You can find long jackets in many styles and textures. The variety available allows everyone to find something to wear this upcoming winter.

Chunky Scarves

Although it will be winter and scarves are to be expected, a chunky scarf can be a statement piece for your outfit. It will definitely keep you warm, but it will also keep you looking stylish. If you combine this with neutral colors or a bold print, it can really elevate the intended look. Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels

Fur Coats

Along with regular coats, I think fur coats will be in. Of course, faux fur works for this trend. These jackets make someone look elegant while also providing warmth. For this trend, I think it will vary in popularity based on the color, style and if there is some kind of print to it. This jacket might not appeal to everyone’s tastes, but it can be versatile and be worn in the style of a long coat or as a cute cropped jacket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irma Oganova (@hey_irma)

Neutral colors and bold prints

Neutral colors are classic and are going to stick around for the foreseeable future. A nice tan or beige is classic on any piece of clothing. While I do think neutral colors will stay popular, I think bold prints are going to be popular as well. Some prints that could be popular are animal prints, bows, hearts, etc. With bold prints, the ideas are endless with how to style them, especially if they are the main statement of the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @stylegoddessesig

Tights

If you want to look cute and wear a skirt this season, a good pair of tights will allow you to do so. They can keep you warm while also making you look classy. You can do no wrong with black sheer tights, but having a skin-colored pair is also great when you don’t want to look like you have tights on or if black tights are not the right vibe for your outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ida (@ida.mina)

Gloves

Not only do they keep your hands warm, but they can also be stylish, depending on which kind you purchase. Leather gloves are very high fashion, but realistically, a neutral-colored pair will do you justice just the same. Bloomingdale’s

Oversized Sweaters