Fake It Till You Make It: Succeeding in College as an Introvert

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As students at OSU, we are given endless opportunities to help us succeed in our studies and prepare us for our future careers. Whether it’s career fairs, resume/portfolio workshops, student-run organizations, or the alumni network, there are many resources available to ensure that we get the most out of our four years. But that’s just what these are: opportunities.

We are newly independent adults, so no one is forcing us to get a nice outfit and go to that career fair. No one is forcing us to run for that e-board position in our club. No one is forcing us to reach out to alumni for informational interviews or job fairs. These are all opportunities we have to take advantage of all on our own terms, and that can be terrifying.

All throughout my life, I considered myself an introvert. Once I got used to that label, it was difficult for me to break from it. I told myself that when I graduated high school, I was going to start fresh and break out of my shell. I would go to college and miraculously be able to do anything and talk to everyone. To no one’s surprise, it wasn’t that easy.

I joined a club, but didn’t go to events because I was nervous. I dropped a class because the amount of group work intimidated me. I did really badly in a group interview because someone else was hearing my responses. It was not easy to step so far out of my comfort zone, and there was a lot of failure involved.

Two years later, I have learned an incredibly valuable lesson. The advice I can give is not advice that anyone wants to hear: fake it until you make it. This sounds weightless and unhelpful, but I can guarantee that I would not be where I am in my college career now if I hadn’t lived by this motto.

After having so many awkward conversations and moments where I felt like I had no idea what I was doing, I wanted to give up. I wanted to focus on my classes and ignore every other resource we are given in college and succeed some other way. It would be much easier to stay within the boundaries of my comfort zone. But I didn’t!

As difficult as it was at first, I continued to push myself to do those informational interviews, go to those job fairs, and apply for those e-board positions. Eventually, without even realizing, it got easier. I found myself becoming less nervous, leading conversations, and jumping on every opportunity without hesitation. I got my first internship at a career fair, I became the president of my organization, and I’ve made connections with and gained valuable information from business professionals. By continuing to put myself in uncomfortable situations that I knew would be better for me in the end, I have been able to gain confidence, experiences, and learn valuable social skills.

Introverts, I hear you. Stepping out of your comfort zone in college can be hard. But trust me–with practice and time, it will get better!