Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

A Thank You Letter To Ohio State

The most bittersweet moment of our academic careers is finally upon us: college graduation. As we enter our final weeks as Ohio State students, a senior farewell feels necessary. Ohio State has given us friends and memories of a lifetime, something everyone should be fortunate enough to experience through college. Over the last four years, we’ve been lucky enough to watch each other grow, and for that, OSU will always have a very special place in both of our hearts. Thank you, Ohio State, for taking us from strangers to forever friends. And with that, here are five of our most important takeaways from our OSU experience.

Letter and envelope
Photo by Kate Macate from Unsplash
always say yes

If the two of us have learned anything during our time at Ohio State, it’s to always say yes to plans when you can. We all crave our solitude, but college is the one time in your life when you will be living in such close vicinity to all your friends, so if there’s anything you can do to soak in each day, it’s say yes to any and every plan you’re invited to. Some of our favorite moments as friends have been those last-minute yeses that have turned into unforgettable memories. And we’ll never forget the night we walked a mile in the pouring rain just for our favorite 1126 Lychee Martini.

brooke cagle uHVRvDr7pg unsplash?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Brooke Cagle via Unsplash
Go To That RPAC Class With Your Friends

We get it — it can be hard to peel yourself out of bed before class and make it to that RPAC yoga class, but trust us: it’s worth it. Ohio State offers countless free workout classes that you and your friends can register for without ever having to step foot off campus. Whether it be an hour of yoga with your bestie or a cycle class with the girls in your hall, make sure you take advantage of all the amenities the rec centers have available!

three women on the floor working out
Photo by bruce mars from Unsplash
Leave Your Door Open

You’ve definitely heard this a million times, but throughout our four years at OSU, we’ve learned that being open to new people and opportunities is the best way to get involved and meet friends. Without leaving our freshman-year dorm doors open, we probably would never have met. Be open to all of the possibilities that this school has to offer, and you’ll never be left alone. Some of the girls we will have alongside us at our weddings were once just strangers down the hall!

group of people studying and reading at a kitchen table
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
Don’t End The Night Without Sicilia’s

An Ohio State staple is Sicilia’s, and if you haven’t been with your friends yet, you’ve got to go ASAP. Not only is it the best pizza on campus, but it’s a second home to us and our friends. Our nights out together are truly not complete without a slice of ‘za from Sicilia’s as we laugh about the night we had. You will cherish these little moments forever, and don’t forget to sign the wall on your way out! 

pexels koolshooters 7142968?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Photo by KoolShooters from Pexels
Join That Student Org

Believe it or not, it was actually Her Campus at OSU that brought the two of us together. The first time we ever hung out one-on-one was on a long walk to the Union for a Sunday night meeting, and since that day we have been inseparable. Joining a student organization is a great way to fill free time and meet new people, and luckily Ohio State has an organization for any and every interest!

contributor photo 1?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Original Photo by Stephanie Zengler

Forever and always, O-H… 

Katriel Orlean is an intern for the National Writing Program at Her Campus as well as the Instagram and Facebook editor at her Her Campus's Ohio State University chapter. She creates graphics for her chapter's Instagram and Facebook, posts new articles on both social medias, and helps to recruit members through Instagram. During her time as a writer for the NWP, she writes evergreen articles as well as articles that are news based. She writes about five to six articles per month for this program. Beyond Her Campus, Katriel is an intern for Spoon University where she writes 8-10 articles per month. These articles are sometimes evergreen but mostly they are based on timely news in the food world. She is currently a senior at The Ohio State University, majoring in Communications Analysis & Engagement. In her free time, Katriel loves to travel, workout, play tennis and pickle ball, and hang out with family and friends. She is a buckeye through and through and loves to exude all of her school spirit at the Ohio State football games. She loves to write, especially for HC!
Hi! I'm Lizzie, and I am a fourth-year English student at The Ohio State University. I've been writing since as long as I can remember--anything from songs to stories to news articles. I've written for multiple publications and served as a communications intern for Magna International this summer. When I'm not writing, I love shopping, cooking, spending time with friends, and focusing on self-development.