5 Final Interview Tips and Tricks: Crossing the Finish Line

With another year of daunting application deadlines and thousands of candidates playing the field, the game of scoring a final interview, let alone an internship or full-time position, has become increasingly difficult.

As someone who struggled to cope with the many rejections that entered my inbox or multi-round interviews that seemed like they were ending after the first one, the process can be draining. “Part-time student, part-time applicant” became my official title.

However, a few words of hope carried me through the process: “Everything happens for a reason.” This mantra fit into the pockets of my mind and when I received that last final round interview, it was clear. The internship of my dreams was at the reach of my fingertips and all I had to do was ace the interview as an anxious girl in college who bombed a majority of them and dreaded the next one each time.

But I fought through those fears and managed to achieve my goal! So, here are my tips and tricks to acing that final round and leading you to success.

1. Research and prepare

A common misconception is that the interview begins the minute you enter the room. However, I believe it begins the minute you receive the offer to meet. Research and preparation are essential in acing the interview and offer an advantage as a potential candidate. Deep-diving into the company’s values, mission, work and products that follow through on these values is key. However, connecting these characteristics back to our own experience, lifestyle and work will show the interviewers how you, as a candidate, are a perfect fit for their company.

Questions to ask during research:

What are the company’s values and mission statement?

What work or products has the company done to follow through on its values and mission?

How do your background or experiences tie into these missions and values?

2. treat it like a conversation

As I previously mentioned, interviews can be an anxiety-inducing experience, especially in a professional setting where it can feel difficult to be authentic. However, one of the best pieces of advice I have ever received is to treat the interview like a conversation. You are allowed to personalize the conversation and relate it back to the interviewer! This has lifted immense pressure off my back and allowed me to feel genuine rather than overthinking to become a different version of myself.

3. know who you are and why you want to work for the company

Two key questions candidates might overlook include “Why do you want to work for us?” and “Tell me about yourself.” These questions truly differentiate individuals and make their experiences, passion and potential stand out.

For the “Tell me about yourself” question, start with who you are, where you’re from and the different roles you have. Rather than directly reading off a resume, tailor your experiences to what skills and valuable lessons were learned through this work. Pinpointing areas of development through the lens of past, present and future provides interviewers with evidence of your growth mindset. Furthermore, discuss key projects where you have showcased your talent and a recent achievement within the role. Include a past role with defining attributes and conclude with a goal you have for the future and how you see this company fitting into that goal.

Another common question interviewers will ask is “Why do you want to work for us?” This is where the research portion of the company’s mission and values is crucial. Thinking about what the company has done that aligns with your goals and vision for the future is essential to capture the full picture. For example, following my research, I found that Nike has established programs for female runners in Kenya to feel empowered. After discussing this in my interview, I tied it back to my role on the DE&I Committee for Women in Business and how Nike’s values aligned with mine. Research is helpful, but tailoring that research toward my passions and experiences was essential.

PSA: To prepare for these questions, watching YouTube videos from experienced professionals helped! Jeff Su is one of my favorite channels.

4. Practice behavioral and technical questions out loud (preferably with someone)

This might be obvious, but practice is key! Practicing questions verbally to another person was the best method of preparation and provided a platform for reflection from an unbiased source. Utilizing critique interviews helped me improve on characteristics of speaking, such as elocution, tone and eye contact. Additionally, it allowed me to improve my answers and conduct a mock interview to prepare for the real one.

5. send a follow-up email with a personalized touch

Lastly, one of the most crucial aspects of a final round interview is thanking the interviewer! At the end of the call, I ask for their contact information and typically draft an email catered towards the recruiter, while adding in personalized details that we connected on. This small but thoughtful effort can create a significant impact.

By utilizing these tips and tricks, anyone can stand out as an ideal candidate and cross the finish line!