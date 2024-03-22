The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Skincare can be a sore subject. A daily routine to keep you feeling your best can sometimes be tedious or feel pointless, but when we fall in love with a product, as I am with Youth To The People, we girls will swear by it and recommend it to everyone we know.

Prior to college, I really only splashed some water on my face, used the occasional cleanser or moisturizer in the winter and called it a day. I have been lucky to have pretty good skin, so I was honestly a little afraid to put anything else on my face.

One day, I decided I should change my skincare routine for preventative efforts and general protection of my skin. So, I went to my local Sephora and took the associate up on her offer to help. I explained my situation but emphasized my care for ingredients and wanting clean products that actually worked. She pointed me to a few options and from what I saw online, I leaned towards the Youth To The People section, and I haven’t looked back since.

I wasn’t sure what I wanted to get right away, so I opted for the starter kit. The Youth System™ 6-Piece Minis Kit includes a mini face wash, face serum, moisturizer, facial oil, overnight eye cream and exfoliating facial treatment.

This cleanser is my favorite face wash ever. A face wash that foams really well, it is so gentle and just feels clean, leaving my skin feeling fresh after using it. I have now bought two full-sized bottles since getting this starter kit. When I went to Europe last summer, I refilled my mini bottles to take with me. I swear by this cleanser and even left a review on Youth To The People’s website about it!

At first, I wasn’t really sure what this serum was for, but I have to say it’s one of my favorites. It tightens and brightens my skin while giving me a refreshing glow. I often pair it with the Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream in my daily morning skincare routine!

I don’t think words can describe my enthusiasm for this moisturizer. It is impeccably lightweight and leaves my skin soft and hydrated. A little bit goes a long way!

You can say glow again! I am not the first one to jump to putting oil on my face, but boy did this one change my mind. If I am not wearing makeup, I love to apply this face oil and sometimes even curl my lashes for a more natural glow look. Golden hour hits differently with this oil!

Overnight Eye Cream: Dream Eye Cream

While I have only used this eye cream a few times, I am impressed by its soft, supple feeling on my eyes. Extra moisture that happens overnight is always a yes for me.

Exfoliating Facial Treatment: Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial

This is next-level exfoliation. In just two minutes, my skin is instantly smoother and softer. This facial is my favorite way to refresh my skin after a shower!

A Skincare Community

Youth To The People doesn’t just leave you with clean skin; it may also help you make friends. I was frolicking through the West Village during a girls’ weekend trip in New York when a guy walked by wearing a Youth To The People trucker hat. I looked back and told my friend I love Youth To The People. He must’ve heard me because he turned around and yelled “I love you!” It was a funny and memorable exchange, and I hope he’s doing well and still repping the Youth To The People community.

Overall, moisture is Youth To The People’s middle name. As a loyal customer, I could go on for days about the brand and its products. With the stunning aesthetic of the brand, its glass packaging and clean ingredients, saying it has left me obsessed would be an understatement. The price of the products is justified because Youth To The People has helped boost my confidence and relaxation in my skincare routine!