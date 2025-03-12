Book Review: Rebecca Yarros’ “Onyx Storm (The Empyrean, #3)”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

*SPOILER WARNING*

About “Onyx Storm”

“Onyx Storm” is an enthralling new entry in the fantasy genre, as I am sure most of you have heard. Combining rich world-building with a fast-paced plot, the book explores themes of identity, power and destiny.

The highly anticipated third book in Rebecca Yarros’ “Fourth Wing” series takes readers on an even more catastrophic journey of war, betrayal and bonds. Picking up where the second book left off, this latest installment follows the complex relationship between the main characters Xaden Riorson and Violet Sorrengail, the consequences of their choices and the high-stake battles they both face.

While the novel attempts to build on the intense stakes and character dynamics, much of the plot feels like a rehash of what came before, lacking the fresh energy fans were hoping for.

Set in a world where magic runs through the veins of the land and its people, the novel follows Violet as the conflict between warring lands escalates and the stakes grow higher for those fighting to survive. Violet continues to grapple with her newfound powers and the responsibilities associated with them. Her relationships are tested in new ways as trust and loyalty become fragile in war.

“Onyx Storm” may appeal to die-hard fans who are committed to the series, but for those hoping for a thrilling continuation of the plotline, it can feel like a drag. It lacks the freshness that made the earlier books so enjoyable, and personally, left me questioning whether the series could even regain its spark in future installments.

The Good

As expected, Rebecca Yarros continues to craft a detailed and immersive world, where magic and war are intricately woven into the story. The setting is rich and vivid, and the magical elements continue to feel dynamic, giving the world depth.

Despite some repetition, the relationship between Violet and Xaden remains interesting. Their bond is tested, and while it might feel like it’s retracing familiar ground, there are still emotional stakes that kept me engaged, especially their internal struggles with loyalty, honesty and love.

The themes of identity, power and destiny are well-explored. As Violet grapples with her newfound abilities and responsibilities, the weight of those choices are evident. The book delves into the fragility of trust in war, a theme that’s explored with sensitivity.

the Bad

An issue with “Onyx Storm” is the lack of fresh energy in the plot. It feels like a rehash of previous books without bringing anything significantly new to the table. The stakes are still high, but they don’t feel as urgent or unique as they did in the first two books. Readers who were hoping for more plot twists or new developments might feel disappointed by the repetitive nature of the narrative, although the ending was just as gripping as the second book.

Some parts of the book drag, and the tension that made earlier installments so gripping seems to fade. With so many similar story beats, the pacing suffers, making it harder to stay engaged in certain sections. The momentum that “Fourth Wing” and “Iron Flame” built up is a bit lost in “Onyx Storm.”

For me, the biggest downside is how “Onyx Storm” feels like it’s treading water, recycling plot points from previous books without adding enough new twists to keep things exciting. While it’s understandable that sequels can have overlapping themes, the sense that we’ve seen this before makes the plot feel stale. The constant repetition of the same conflicts and moral dilemmas doesn’t bring anything fresh to the table, making the journey feel more like a filler than a real continuation of the story.

For me, one of the more disappointing aspects of “Onyx Storm” is the writing itself. This isn’t a new downside of Yarros’ books for me. The prose often feels uneven and sometimes forced. There are moments where the writing tries too hard to be emotional or dramatic, but it comes off as awkward. The dialogue, in particular, feels stiff and repetitive, often veering into cliché territory.

Instead of capturing the nuance of a character’s inner turmoil or the gravity of a scene, the words fall flat, lacking the sharpness and authenticity that makes other fantasy books so captivating. Pacing issues also become apparent here — the slower, meandering sections drag on too long, while the faster, action-packed scenes sometimes slack the necessary build-up to make them feel truly exciting or impactful. It often feels like the writing is trying to do too much at once but doesn’t fully deliver in any one area.

Violent and Xaden’s development is often overshadowed by the same conflicts and decisions from earlier series. They face similar challenges like miscommunication. Their dynamic has become predictable.

As for Violet, she can come across as more frustrating than relatable in this book. While her struggles with identity and her powers were compelling in the first two books, here she seems to be stuck in a loop of self-doubt and indecision.

Her internal monologues are riddled with over-the-top melodrama, and her attempts at being a strong leader are sometimes read as forced or cringey. There are moments where Violet’s reactions to situations feel like they’ve been exaggerated for effect, rather than a natural response to the high-stakes world around her. Her constant oscillation between being incredibly self-sacrificial and overly dramatic makes her hard to root for sometimes.

Violet’s attempts at showing bravery or taking charge feel forced, as though the author is trying to remind the reader she’s a “strong female lead” without fully convincing us.

Final thoughts

“Onyx Storm” ultimately fell short of my expectations set by its predecessors. While the world-building was still present, it wasn’t enough to lift the book from the repetitive nature of its plot and characters. The writing, at times, felt forced and uneven, and the dramatic moments that should resonate instead come across as hollow or overly melodramatic.

Violet, the protagonist, while once compelling, now feels more like a caricature — stuck in emotional loops that detract from her growth and making her decisions increasingly hard to empathize with. Her over-the-top reactions and martyr complex often veer into cringey territory, and it’s hard to connect with her as a strong, evolving character when she seems to be stuck in the same pattern.

The lack of fresh energy in the story, paired with the regression of both the characters and their development, leaves “Onyx Storm” feeling more like a filler book than a true continuation of the series’ momentum.

For those who have followed Violet and Xaden’s journey from the start, it might still be worth reading, but only to see how the overarching plot plays out. If you were hoping for a plot continuation, “Onyx Storm” may leave you feeling disappointed and questioning whether the series could ever regain its spark.

Ultimately, this book lacked the magic and excitement that made the first two installments stand out, and with repetitive storylines, stagnant characters and less-than-stellar writing, it risks losing the attention of readers who were once fully invested in the series.

Booktook may be obsessed with Rebecca Yarros’ latest installment in the “Fourth Wing” series, but for me, it felt like a disappointing step backward and was subpar at best.

Favorite Quotes

“That’s why we’ll fail. Because you will choose everyone over yourself, and he will choose you over everyone.”

“The pain. The mess. Give it to me. I’ll hold it.”

“Knowledge and wisdom are two different things…”

Brooke’s Book Rating: ★★☆☆☆