Best Salons Near Ohio State’s Campus

Finding a good salon at an affordable price can be challenging while being away at college. Many students want to find a reliable stylist that is nearby campus and has enough experience. As someone who has also relentlessly searched for a reputable salon in Columbus that was reasonably priced, I know the struggle of not being able to find anything.



After a lot of research and reviews, I have found a few of the best local salons that are close to campus, decently priced and credible. These salons offer a wide variety of services and are within 5 to 20 minutes off campus for your convenience.



Whether you are looking for a self-care day or hair treatment, these local salons offer experienced stylists and welcoming environments to ensure all of your beauty needs are met. No matter your style or budget, there is a top-tier salon near campus to help you look and feel your best.

1. Stile Salon & Spa

Distance from campus: 16-minute drive

This women-owned salon and spa is a full-service boutique that offers a wide range of beauty and self-care treatments. Their hair services include haircuts, highlights, hair extensions, keratin treatments and more. Aside from their focus on hair, they also offer manicures, pedicures, lash extensions, waxing and facials.

Stile Salon & Spa is located across from the Easton Town Shopping Center, where they offer an upscale and elegant atmosphere. Whether you are looking for a luxurious self-care day or a simple haircut, the stylists are committed to making you feel comfortable and beautiful. They also have convenient parking in front of the salon to make your visit hassle-free.

Exclusive Discount for Ohio State Students

Recognizing the budget constraints of most college students, Stile Salon & Spa decided to launch an exclusive deal, offering 20% off of all their services for Ohio State students with a valid BuckID. This exclusive discount allows college students to feel their best without going over budget.

“I had an amazing experience at this beauty salon! From the moment I arrived, they took the time to ask all the right questions to make sure they fully understood what I wanted. I brought a reference photo, but the final result exceeded my expectations — the color turned out even better than the picture! This salon has definitely earned a loyal customer. If you’re looking for quality, professionalism, and outstanding results, don’t hesitate to book an appointment here!” Maria Camila Zapata Buritica

Perks of Stile Salon & Spa

20% student discount for Ohio State students on all services

Wide range of services

Experienced stylists

Calming environment

Accessible parking

2. j salon

Distance from campus: 2-minute drive

J Salon is a full-range beauty salon catering to a variety of cosmetic needs. They are located right off of Ohio State’s campus, making it very convenient for students. The salon offers a range of services, including haircuts, coloring, pedicures, waxing, manicures and facials.

J Salon is unique because each of its team members independently run their own business and handle their own bookings. The atmosphere is warm and friendly, making a self-care day enjoyable for any student at a reasonable price. It is a convenient walk from campus, which makes it easily accessible for students without access to transportation.

Nail Discount for Ohio State Students



Ohio State students are given a 10% discount on manicures with a valid BuckID. This incentive makes a self-care day a little more affordable on a college budget.

“I am a huge fan of this salon, and I have had such wonderful experiences with each service I have had done! The salon itself is clean, cute, and cozy. It is very close to campus, super nice for any OSU students. All of the ladies at J Salon are extremely kind, friendly, and knowledgeable about their practice.” Abby Huffman

Perks of J Salon

10% student discount for Ohio State students on manicures

Diverse services

Specialized stylists

Walking distance from campus

Friendly atmosphere

3. Platinum on 5th Salon

Distance from campus: 5-minute drive

Platinum on 5th Salon is a women-owned hair salon located 5 minutes from campus. They specialize in hair coloring, styling, extensions and keratin treatments. The salon offers an upscale environment for Ohio State students. Each stylist is passionate about their work, coming from various levels of experience. With each appointment, you can expect quality and personalized service.

Tucked away in Italian Village, this cozy salon makes a fresh hair transformation personalized and convenient. Whether you are looking to stay consistent with your hair or try a new look, Platnium on 5th makes each client’s hair journey personalized.

After many five-star reviews, loyal customers have expressed their love of the staff and their quality work.

“I was so happy to find this salon! Everyone is so friendly and the actual place is gorgeous! Avery did my hair and she did an amazing job. I’m always nervous trusting a new person with my hair but she really took her time and I could tell that she truly cares about giving you the best results possible. She is also so friendly and I love chatting with her when I’m getting my hair done. It feels like catching up with a friend!” Abby Grapperhaus

Perks of Platinum on 5th Salon

Specialize in hair care

Close drive to campus

Elegent enviornment

Women-owned

Convienent booking

Whatever your beauty goals are, it is important to find a salon and stylist that you trust. These salons are just a few of the beauty boutiques that Columbus has to offer. As a student, finding quality work at a decent price is a non-negotiable and with these salons being conveniently close to campus, you won’t have to compromise on either.