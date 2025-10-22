Best Late-Night Eats at OSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re wrapping up a study marathon or craving something greasy after a night out, Ohio State’s campus—and the few blocks surrounding it—offer plenty of late-night spots ready to satisfy any midnight craving. These are the favorites everyone’s talking about:

1. Buckeye donuts

A true campus classic and fan favorite, Buckeye Donuts has been fueling students for decades. You can always count on this spot—it’s open 24/7. From fresh warm donuts to all-day breakfast, it’s the go-to stop at any time of the day!

Breanna Coon / Her Campus

2. mikey’s late night slice

If you’re ending your night on High Street, chances are you will find yourself at Mikey’s. Known for their huge cheesy slices, it’s the perfect grab-and-go spot after a long night out. Open until 2:30 a.m., it’s a must for anyone craving a quick and satisfying snack.

3. mcdonald’s

It might be the obvious choice, but sometimes nothing hits quite like a classic. Open 24/7, McDonald’s is the reliable go-to when you just need fries or a McFlurry at any hour. It’s the ultimate comfort food when everything else is closed—and it never disappoints.

Alex Frank / Spoon

4. sloopy’s diner

Located right on campus, Sloopy’s offers that cozy, retro diner experience without straying far from your dorm. You can dine-in until 11 p.m. and still grab a pre-order pickup through Grubhub until 1 a.m.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

5. cinnabon

If your sweet tooth hits late, you’re in luck—Cinnabon stays open until 3 a.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Perfect for a post-party treat or a sugar rush during late-night study sessions, those warm, gooey rolls are pure happiness.