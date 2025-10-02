Affordable Makeup Products for College Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s no doubt that affordable makeup is a must. College is expensive, but that doesn’t mean that routines have to be cheap— here is my list of affordable, quality products that are perfect for everyday use!

This had made rounds on TikTok as everyone’s favorite skin tint (and at only $20, its somehow the most expensive product on this list). With Hyaluranic acid, it’s a moisturizing, medium-coverage product that’s perfect for an everyday, natural glow.

Medium to high coverage, this concealer blends smoothly and can even act as a lightweight foundation.

For me, brows should be simple and easy. I love a natural look on a daily basis, so when I still want to fill them in, this brow pencil is perfect. With a medium pigment that’s buildable, you can go as natural or full-glam as needed.

When I say I want a pigmented blush, this is exactly what I mean. A little goes a long way, making this product last forever.

Powdered blush is a necessity for me— it locks in and sets liquid blush while adding extra pigment. On days where I’m in a rush, it’s also much quicker to apply than liquid or cream blush. This blush collection has so many shades that are perfect for any look.

My holy grail— words cannot describe my love for this product. This dual-ended stick has contour on one end and highlighter on the other. It’s easy to blend out, it’s pigmented, and it’s convenient— what more could I ask for?

This cream eyeliner comes with a spongy blender on the end, making it perfect for a smokey eye look in addition to a classic waterline.

If you want to try out Glow Recipe for a lower price point, they have a $29 trial kit on their website! You can pick out one travel-sized product, deluxe samples, and mesh pouch.