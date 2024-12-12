A Guide to Thriving Solo This Holiday Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

The holiday season comes and goes, but introversion? That’s a year-round vibe. Being at a new school that’s far away from family can make it feel even more challenging—but that doesn’t mean your holidays have to be dull. You can own this season and find joy without anyone else around. Here are my tried-and-true tips for thriving solo during the holidays.

give yourself gifts

Even if you get a card or a gift or two in the mail, you should make a point to pamper yourself with a few gifts you know you’ll love. Wrap them up nicely in cute paper or a kitschy bag and display them. Resist the temptation to open them before the big day. This gives you something to look forward to! If you have a history of needing to open a gift early, I would encourage you to make one of your gifts an advent calendar. A 12 or 24-day spiritual advent calendar or a 10 Days of Luxury Care Advent Calendar are perfect options.

PAck your schedule

When you’re sitting idly with nothing to do, that’s when negative thoughts have a chance to creep in. What do I do to prevent this? I always have something going on, even if that something is a Starbucks date for two–me and my computer, soaking up public Wi-Fi and enjoying quiet time. During the holidays, there are lots of things to do. The Columbus Zoo has a fantastic lights display. BalletMet puts on performances of “The Nutcracker”. Coffeehouses across Columbus have delicious seasonal food and beverages. There is no shortage of winter activities. If none of these appeal to you, do what I always do when I run out of things to do: ask Google for suggestions!

bake cookies

Maybe you grew up as an almond fanatic or clothespin-crazed, or perhaps you adore a perfectly baked gingerbread man like me. If you’re on a diet or watching your weight, that’s fine! Consider this your opportunity to give back to a neighbor or, better yet, send some of your handiwork back home. The real fun comes in cranking up your favorite music, getting your hands dirty and having your home smell like freshly baked deliciousness.

winter sports

I’m disabled, so it’s doubtful that you’ll ever see me hit the ice unless I’m falling on it. However, I love going to skating rinks in my hometown to sip hot cocoa and see the grace of the people who dare to get out there on their ice skates. I also love to cheer on my team at a hockey game. I swear, five minutes into a hockey game, you’ll feel less alone and more like part of a community with the people around you. It’s just the way OSU fans are.

catch a movie

Going to the movies is one of my favorite solo activities to do. You never have to worry about someone leaning over and whispering in your ear during the good part or crushing your hand when things get suspenseful. It’s just you, an icy cold soda and buttery popcorn. Getting out to see a movie is ideal because it breaks you out of your shell and you get to see the sky for a few minutes, but if the only feasible option for you is watching a movie at home, be sure and do up the experience! I highly recommend curling up with a bag of Lesser Evil Organic Popcorn and watching a campy blast from the past like “Love Actually” or “Just Friends.”

make yourself a cocktail/mocktail

When the holiday finally arrives, don’t let your lack of family stop you from celebrating. Look up a yummy cocktail or mocktail recipe, depending on your age and your plans for the rest of the evening, and mix it up perfectly. Go so far as to garnish it and make it gorgeous and Instagram-worthy. Raise a glass to thriving solo this holiday season–you’ve earned it!