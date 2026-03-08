A Beginner’s Guide To Thrifting

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A trend that has taken the internet by storm (or at least my side of the internet) is thrifting. The sustainable alternative to fast fashion, while having been around for quite a while, has become increasingly popular and entered the mainstream. At the beginning of the summer of 2025, my best friend and I both decided that we would only buy our clothes from thrift stores for the rest of the break. However, this commitment to cheaper and more sustainable options spurred something in the both of us, and now, all I do for shopping is thrift. What started out as a fun challenge (that did nothing to quell our shopping addiction) has now become my go to for new clothes, gifts, and accessories. Here are some of the things I learned along the way!

Patience

When thrifting, patience is crucial. You cannot expect to find a gem within the first five minutes, and only happens to me once in a blue moon. If you walk into a thrift or second-hand store, you will need to spend some time there before you find those sought-after items. The girls with the full carts didn’t walk around for ten minutes, they were probably digging through the racks and bins for a few hours.

Vibes

A superstition I have come to follow is that you have to go into the thrift store with an open mind and a good outfit. Good clothes attract good finds, and I always feel more confident in myself in a good outfit. Remembering my sense of style helps protect me from thrift blindness, and a good outfit helps me to recognize another thrift baddie as well.

Ideas

When I go thrifting, I usually have an idea of what I want to find. I have termed this as my “golden goose” item, after my aunt’s idea. When going in, you shouldn’t be proceeding blind, otherwise you will go crazy and grab anything off the shelf. Have a Pinterest board or a list of things you’re looking for to help narrow down your search, and make sure you get what you’re looking for.

Check everything

Even if you’re not a belt person, check the belts. If you hate purses, still check the bag section just in case. You never know what you might find, and the best things are found in the least expected places. I have found some of my favorite pieces from just checking the bag rack, or that weird looking bin in the back.

variety

Don’t just hit up your local Goodwill and call it a day. You should be scouting out different thrift stores in the area, noting which locations specialize in what, and see if you can find more places to treasure hunt. It doesn’t hurt to grab a coffee with a friend and drive around to check out different stores. Check out our article about thrift and vintage stores in Columbus for a starting guide!

If you have just gotten into thrifting, you’re in for a treat. With time and practice, you’re sure to become an expert. When you travel, try and hit up a thrift store or flea market to get a unique souvenir. Make a day out of it! Do whatever makes you happy, and remember that by thrifting, you are supporting local businesses and charities, rejecting fast fashion, ensuring that you get better quality materials, and helping to slow pollution, as a good chunk of pollution comes from discarded clothes in landfills.