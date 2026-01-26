8 Must-Read Books For 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are officially in 2026 and in the midst of some of the coldest weather we have had all school year. January is the perfect time to read new books or to get back into reading again, if you haven’t read in a while. I have been consistently reading for four years now, and while I certainly have my favorite genres, I aspire to read a broad range and keep my reading diverse. My favorite thing about reading is the ability to gain insight into a multitude of different perspectives, or to hear stories from those with entirely different visions than you. Because of this, and because it is the perfect time of year to cozy up with a pile of new books, I have compiled a list of eight books that I read over the last year that I wholeheartedly recommend to any reader, new or old!

Agnes Grey by Anne Brontë – Classic

Classics can often feel intimidating or difficult to get through due to their length, but Anne Brontë’s novel Agnes Grey contains the essence of a classic novel—the wisdom of an older time combined with timeless romance—while still being approachable and brief enough to avoid feeling overwhelming. I was captivated by Anne Brontë’s subtle romantic spirit woven throughout the prose, as well as her elegant depiction of a lower-class woman who defies our expectations of what life was like in the Victorian period. The novel follows Agnes Grey, a young woman who becomes a governess after her family loses their fortune. She navigates class differences, coming into one’s own self, romance, and more. For fans of Austen or the other Brontë sisters, I recommend giving the youngest Brontë’s novel a chance to captivate you in the same way it captured me.

Immortal Longings by Chloe Gong – Fantasy

Inspired by Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra, Chloe Gong’s novel Immortal Longings reinvents the play with an intriguing dystopian setting, combining magical elements of specially powered humans with a forbidden love story between two power-hungry rivals. The world Gong creates left a vivid and lasting impression on me. This book is the first in an ongoing series, and with the first two novels out, the world continues to become more complex, and the stakes only get higher. Gong immerses the reader in the city of San-Er, where an unstable kingdom uses deadly competition to grant the winner all the wealth and influence needed to change the kingdom, for better or for worse. What I loved most about this book is the main female character, Calla, whose quick wits and ruthlessness cause the reader to both love and fear her.

Deep End by Ali Hazelwood – Romance

With romance becoming an increasingly popular genre, it is unlikely that you haven’t heard of Ali Hazelwood. Hazelwood has become very successful over the past few years, writing a multitude of trope-filled romances designed to hook her readers. However, of all the books penned by Hazelwood, I have connected strongest with her sizzling novel Deep End. This book follows a talented diver whose life is upended after an injury, as well as a breakup with her long-term boyfriend. As she attempts to regain her prior confidence, she finds solace in a Swedish swimmer who manages to satisfy her in ways her previous boyfriend failed to. Deep End is sure to electrify, but Hazelwood seamlessly blends this intensity with a heartfelt and genuine love story, making this romance novel top of my list.

They’re Going to Love You by Meg Howrey – Literary Fiction

They’re Going to Love You is an emotional and gripping story about a woman aspiring to become a professional ballet dancer, like her mother before her. As the protagonist navigates her coming of age, she also contends with her own complex relationship with her father and his lover, kindling a layered but poignant mentorship between the three of them. Meg Howrey’s novel is sure to prompt readers to reflect on the ways those around them have influenced their passions and beliefs. Beyond the story itself, Howrey’s writing is dazzling, filled with impactful lines that leave a lasting imprint on the reader.

Black Sheep by Rachel Harrison – Horror

Black Sheep is my second favorite read of the year, which came as a surprise to me, as someone who only occasionally dabbles in the horror genre. However, this book is sure to pull anyone in. Harrison writes about a young woman estranged from her family, a prolific group at the center of a Satanic cult. The protagonist returns to her family home due to a mysterious letter, despite her tense relationship with her withdrawn mother. At the root of her complex family dynamic, however, is her elusive father, who, despite being absent for most of her life, has left a profound impact on her identity. As her stay is prolonged, things around her take a sinister turn as she is forced to confront both her past and the religious beliefs of those who love her. Harrison’s novel has not left my mind since I read it—the religious element adds an eerie and compelling layer, redefining what one might consider to be “horror.”

Persephone Made Me Do It by Trista Mateer – Poetry

The third installment in Mateer’s series of Greek goddess–inspired poetry collections, Persephone Made Me Do It is particularly resonant with young women coming into their own. Inspired by the myth of Persephone herself, Mateer writes a collection of poetry centered on a woman’s relationship with her mother. Each poem is profound and crafted with the unique perspective of a poet, who understands how complex yet special one’s relationship with her mother can be. This work, in particular, inspired me to return to my own poetry, giving me the motivation needed to continue writing. Although it is focused on Persephone-related themes, this collection is sure to resonate with any reader in one way or another.

What My Father and I Don’t Talk About by Michele Filgate – Nonfiction

This collection of nonfiction essays follows Filgate’s first work, What My Mother and I Don’t Talk About, both of which are powerful studies of how our parents affect us. Featuring contributions from multiple authors, this book ensures a diverse set of perspectives on something each of us has in common. Each essay opened my mind in new ways to the experiences of those around me, or allowed me to relate deeply to moments shared by the author. Because of the number of contributors, What My Father and I Don’t Talk About is sure to impact any reader in some way, shape, or form.

Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn – Thriller

Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn was my favorite read of the last year. Set in the South and filled to the brim with fascinating characters, Flynn’s thriller is rich with mystery and life lessons. Following a Chicago journalist returning to her hometown to investigate a string of brutal murders, this novel examines how one’s family, as well as the general atmosphere of the place you grow up in, can influence who you become—even in ways you never recognized. I found myself enraptured by Flynn’s emotionally charged writing and her perception of the world. Along with the allure of the small town turned dangerous, Sharp Objects challenges the way women are perceived, illustrating a world in which women entrenched in gender roles and patriarchy have the potential to become just as dangerous as the men around them. It has been months since I read this book, and I have yet to move on from its brilliance.

I hope these suggestions inspire your reading, and that any of these books are enjoyed by you as much as I found myself immersed in them. Happy reading!