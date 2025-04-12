The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s March which means it is Women’s History Month! While I am not a history buff, I do know a thing or two about makeup brands. Supporting other women can be as simple as commenting on a friend’s instagram post or complementing a random woman’s outfit.

Shopping women-owned and -operated companies is a bigger way to support intelligent and hard working women around the world. I urge you to look into some of the brands below, support other women and treat yourself to some new makeup products!

Glossier

That’s right! The well known and well loved brand Glossier was created by a woman. The founder, Emily Weiss, came up with Glossier in 2014. The brand creates “no makeup, makeup” in hopes to inspire people to love their uniqueness and enhance it as they see fit.

Weiss started off as a Fashion Assistant in 2007 and worked her way up to being a styling assistant before stepping away to found her own magazine, The Gloss. Four years later, Glossier launched online and has been thriving under her leadership ever since!

If you have any social media, chances are you have seen the viral Cloud Paints and as an avid user of them, I can confidently say that they are worth the hype. Today, after Weiss’ many years of building her company, you can visit Glossier in store, online or at Sephora.

Provanity Cosmetics

Taylor Anderson, the founder and CEO of Provanity Cosmetics, began her journey of creating makeup when she studied chemical engineering at the Colorado School of Mines. After struggling with acne and poor skin reactions from makeup, she decided to take things into her own hands.

She pursued a masters degree in engineering and technology management so that she would have a solid education before beginning to chase her dream. This dream was to create makeup that was skin safe, made with clean ingredients and could help all women feel their best while looking their best!

While in school, Anderson grew a TikTok platform doing her makeup to help create a fan base for her brand. When Provanity was finally announced, her followers were thrilled! Anderson’s brand is still developing, but is promoting “Beauty that gives a f***”, which we could all use.”

Alamar

A nod to her home town, Alamar is named after where founder and CEO Gabriela Trujillo-Lopez’s was born. Trujillo-Lopez always loved makeup and spent many years working for large brands such as MAC and Boxycharm, but she felt called to create her own formulas.

Alamar prides itself on being affordable, independently-owned, cruelty-free and, of course, high quality. Just looking at the website, it is obvious that Trujillo-Lopez put so much of her identity and love into creating this brand.

Alamar offers something for everyone from a simple nude lip to bold, bright eyeshadows. They offer many bundles, discounts and sales, so be sure to keep an eye on the website!

Mented

Co-Founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson created Mented in 2017 when they were tired of struggling to find melanated shades at the beauty store. Throughout the years, the duo has created a brand where everyone is able to find high-quality makeup in the right shade for their skin.

Mented is vegan, non-toxic, paraben-free and cruelty-free, so you know you aren’t harming your skin or animals by using these products. Even the website aims to make you feel comfortable with a frequently asked questions page, a shade match quiz, bundles and an easy way to contact customer service if you need further assistance.

Miller and Johnson created a new standard for the beauty industry and demonstrated that it is possible to not only make shades for deeper skin tones, but for all skin tones.

Ace Beauté

If you are looking to add a bold shadow that is packed with pigment to your collection, then look no further! Ace Beauté, founded by Niye Aniekan-Attang, is a bright brand that is making its own space in the market. Aniekan-Attang started the brand with false eyelashes in 2015, eventually expanding the brand to the colorful shadows that they are known for today.

She continues to grow Ace Beauté using four core values: commitment, integrity, quality and creativity. All four things you want in a brand! Growing a brand as a woman of color in a competitve field can be difficult, but with over 4000 positive reviews, Aniekan-Attang has more than crushed it! Currently, they are having a sale for Women’s History Month, so check them out before it ends.

Go get glam!

Although March is the month to honor the women in your life, they should be appreciated year round! These five intelligent business women have taken the risks to develop their own brands, trying to create something new and different in a competitive market.

Everyday, women are put to higher standards and forced to exert more energy in to their appearance. Supporting other women in whatever way you can, whether that means buying from their companies or giving your friend a hug when she is down, can leave a lasting impact on others.

Who knows makeup better than the people that want to wear it? Do your favorite makeup look or a brand new one, and throw in a new product from one of these women-owned makeup companies!