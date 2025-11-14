Paint the Town Green: 5 Events for Ohio State Students to Celebrate ‘Wicked: For Good’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the release of Wicked: For Good right around the corner, fans all over are getting ready for the thrillifying sequel. Ready to dance through life with fun events to celebrate the release? Columbus may not be the Emerald City, but I’ve got you covered. Here are five ways you can add a little sparkle to your plans and paint the town green.

Wicked Night Out

With Wicked-themed trivia, karaoke, cookie decorating, and bracelet making, this event is sure to satisify people of all interests. Gather your fellow ozians, put on your best costume, and make your way down to Columbus Brewing Company Beer Hall for a magical night on Nov. 6, 5-8 p.m.

Wicked For Good: Drag Brunch

Complete with a full bar and cafe dinner menu, this brunch is bound to be a blast for fans looking for a laugh. Defy gravity at the Funny Bone Comedy Club on Nov. 23. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and the show’s start time is set for 2 p.m.

Wicked-Themed Margaritas

Pink goes good with green. Chances are you’ve seen this all over TikTok, but check out Chili’s Columbus locations for their themed “Good Witch” and “Witch’s Brew” margaritas. Grab your Elphaba or Glinda and go forth and rejoycify— they’re only $6.

Double features

With the first movie being as popular as it was, you may want to opt in for a double feature and watch the two movies back-to-back. With various showtimes and locations, there are sure to be a few near you. Near Ohio State’s campus, students can check out the “Wicked Marathon” at the Phoenix Theaters’ Lennox location, or travel around Columbus for AMC’s “Wicked+Wicked: For Good” showings.

Local Listening Parties

In collaboration with Record Store Day US, listening parties will be happening across the country to celebrate the soundtrack’s release. On Nov. 21-23, you can go a grab a green or pink vinyl variation at your local record store. In Columbus, the participating location is Used Kids Records, right near Ohio State’s campus. This is the perfect activity for those who just need this movie’s original songs on vinyl.