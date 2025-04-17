The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Graduation is just around the corner! With final exams, presentations and job applications, there is a lot to be thinking about. Still, it is important to remember to celebrate your graduation!

I have been looking for ways to commemorate my time in college. Graduating is a huge accomplishment and it needs to be celebrated! From crafting to going to events to exploring campus, there are so many ways to celebrate graduation.

Congratulations on graduating! I hope you have a great time celebrating and reminiscing on your time in college. You put so much work into your studies and exams and it’s all finally paying off.

As you prepare to graduate and look back on the past four years, be proud of yourself. You have accomplished so much and you deserve to celebrate!