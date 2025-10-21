5 Must-Haves To Keep In Your Bag

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Besides the obvious essentials like a laptop, calculator, and notebooks, there are a few underrated must-haves that can make every class a little more enjoyable and comfortable. Here are my top five must-haves to keep in your bag:

1. Snacks

Whether it’s a granola bar, a piece of fruit, or a handful of nuts, having a quick and easy snack can make all the difference. It will give you a quick boost of energy between classes!

2. water bottle

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! Staying hydrated is very important and necessary. Keeping a reusable water bottle with you at all times is key!

3. Chapstick

Dry lips in a freezing OSU lecture hall? Not happening. Chapstick is one of those tiny things that make a huge difference–especially when the unpredictable weather comes around. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.

4. charger

Nothing is worse than your phone or computer dying mid-study session. Keep a charger or portable charger in your bag at all times! You will thank yourself later.

5. an extra layer

Classrooms can go from boiling to freezing in minutes. Having a zip-up sweatshirt or light sweater is always a smart idea. Comfort = focus!