5 Must-Haves To Keep In Your Bag

Besides the obvious essentials like a laptop, calculator, and notebooks, there are a few underrated must-haves that can make every class a little more enjoyable and comfortable. Here are my top five must-haves to keep in your bag:
1. Snacks
Whether it’s a granola bar, a piece of fruit, or a handful of nuts, having a quick and easy snack can make all the difference. It will give you a quick boost of energy between classes!
2. water bottle
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! Staying hydrated is very important and necessary. Keeping a reusable water bottle with you at all times is key!
3. Chapstick
Dry lips in a freezing OSU lecture hall? Not happening. Chapstick is one of those tiny things that make a huge difference–especially when the unpredictable weather comes around. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.
4. charger
Nothing is worse than your phone or computer dying mid-study session. Keep a charger or portable charger in your bag at all times! You will thank yourself later.
5. an extra layer
Classrooms can go from boiling to freezing in minutes. Having a zip-up sweatshirt or light sweater is always a smart idea. Comfort = focus!