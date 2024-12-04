5 Holiday Drinks You Have To Try This Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially December, which means all of your favorite coffee shops have released their holiday menus! Here are five holiday drinks to get you in the Christmas spirit this month.

starbucks Cran-merry orange refresher

The new Starbucks Cran-Merry Orange refresher is a fruity, spiced refresher perfect for the season. Those who don’t enjoy coffee but still need a festive drink should absolutely try this. It can be made to your liking by adding either lemonade or coconut milk.

Playa bowls gingerbread smoothie

This is another drink for those who don’t like coffee! The gingerbread smoothie from Playa Bowls contains a mix of banana, vanilla protein, granola, gingerbread spice and oat milk. This drink reminds you of baking cookies during the holidays, but is also perfect for those looking for a healthier option.

Dunkin’ Cookie Butter COld Brew

Dunkin’s smooth cold brew combined with sugar cookie flavoring makes for a delicious cookie butter cold brew. It also comes with cookie butter cold foam and cookie crumbles on top. In my opinion, it it one of the best coffees I have had. Also, if you don’t like the strong cold brew taste, you can ask for a latte version!

Starbucks Peppermint Mocha

This drink is perfect for peppermint lovers! The sweet taste of mocha and the bright peppermint flavor mix amazingly in this warm drink. It’s a staple for the holidays.

starbucks gingerbread oatmilk chai

For those missing the iconic pumpkin chai, this is for you.This iced tea latte from Starbucks is a blend of gingerbread and chai spices. To top it off, ask for gingerbread cold foam and spice topping.