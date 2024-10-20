Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels
5 Halloween Costumes I Need to See This Year

Aislin Daugherty
Halloween is one of my favorite times of year. Pumpkin-flavored everything, scary movies and intricate costumes are the best things about fall, and this year is no different. Although every year I seem to have so many costume ideas, I never execute them in the way that I envision. So, I live vicariously through my friends and my TikTok For You page to see how others deck themselves out for one of the best weekends of the year. Follow along to see my costume predictions for this year’s Halloweekend, including links for some of my desired looks.

Sabrina Carpenter

It’s a fact: Sabrina Carpenter took over everyone’s world this year. Number one songs, festival performances, stunning red carpet looks and her tour are on everyone’s minds, so I am 90% positive she is one of this year’s biggest Halloweekend inspirations. While I think a lot of fans want to embody her iconic Governor’s Ball yellow dress or “Taste” music video looks, I love the pink set she debuted at last year’s Lollapalooza. Although it’s no longer Barbie summer, this look will never go out of style. Lucky for us, Finesse has perfect tank and skirt dupes that encapsulate this look, and they pair perfectly with a pair of cute white boots!

Sanya Pink Heart Crop Top

Sanya Pink Metallic Mini Skirt

Sharpay Evans

An iconic diva. Other girls praised Gabriella, but I was a Sharpay apologist through and through. Think: High School Musical 3, “I Want It All” scene. Sharpay steps out in her hot pink skirt and knee-high boots, and my 5-year-old self is dying to jump in my television screen to share the cafeteria stage with her. Channel your inner diva, inner sass and inner passion with this outfit, and style it with some sparkly jewelry and a pink lip to complete Sharpay’s full look.

White Button-Up Pink Pleated Skirt Pink Boots

Mermaid

This is a simple look that can be dressed up for anyone’s desires. You pick your own color and vibe, so this costume is easy to throw together quickly! My favorite version of this costume is a teal or green set with lots of sparkle and pearls. Dress it up with jewelry, and you will be the prettiest fish in the sea.

Princess Polly Renyrard Top Green

Peppermayo Made For You Low Rise Sequin Mini Skirt – Mint

Shell Starfish Necklace

Shell Conch Earrings

Hello Kitty

You can never go wrong dressing as a childhood favorite. Take her iconic overalls, red shirt and bow and transform it into the perfect casual Halloween costume. Add bold eye makeup to elevate this look, and you will be cute and comfortable all night.

Mousnipy Women’s Short Sleeve Baby Tee

Free People Petite Bow

Urban Renewal Vintage Denim Shortall

Gold Bow Earrings

Cocktail

Perhaps another easy costume but just as creative and cute as the others! Whether you go solo or in a group, dressing as your favorite cocktail will get everyone’s attention. Anything from a cosmopolitan, champagne, an Aperol spritz or a rum and coke can be altered into the perfect costume with the right colors and accessories. One of my favorites that I think will be popular this year is the espresso martini. Simple neutrals with a little bit of sparkle sends this costume above and beyond using things already in your closet or that you will wear again!

Princess Polly Gadot Halter Top Brown

Edikted Tink Sequin Low Rise Mini Skirt

Princess Polly Renzo Knee High Boots Brown

Bauble Bar Espresso Yourself Earrings

No matter what costume you wear, Halloweekend is all about having fun and staying safe. Do the complex makeup routine, wear the sparkly outfit and enjoy a night out with friends, but remember to stay safe! And of course, eat lots and lots of candy. Happy Halloween!

Aislin is a second-year Strategic Communication student in the Honors Program at The Ohio State University from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Along with a B.A. in Strategic Communication, she is also pursuing a minor in Professional Writing. Beyond Her Campus, Aislin is the Special Projects Director at The PRactice, Ohio State’s student-run public relations firm, and a member of PRSSA and Pi Beta Phi. In her free time, Aislin enjoys traveling, experimenting with new recipes, listening to music, watching sports, playing with her dogs and hanging out with family and friends.