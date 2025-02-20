5 BIPOC-OWNED BEAUTY BRANDS YOU NEED TO TRY

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

Beauty comes in many forms, but taking care of ourselves is one of the most beautiful things we can do.

Most mainstream beauty brands use synthetic ingredients, including phthalates and heavy metals, both of which are reproductive and developmental disrupters. It is important for us to consciously choose what we put on our bodies.

According to an article published by The National Library of Medicine, “Compared to White women, women of color have higher levels of beauty product-related environmental chemicals in their bodies.”

These disparities stem from a history of discriminatory practices within the health and beauty industry, particularly those reinforcing the ideology of “whiteness.”

“Racial discrimination based on European beauty norms can lead to internalized racism, body shame, and skin tone dissatisfaction — factors that can influence product use to achieve straighter hair or lighter skin,” according to an article published by The National Library of Medicine.

As a result, BIPOC —Black, Indigenous and people of color — individuals are disproportionately exposed to these harmful chemicals through the pressure to consume more beauty products.

So, while it may seem like a hassle, the most effective way to ensure the beauty products we’re using are safe is to read the fine print.

To make it easier for you, I’ve done some of my own research and found five BIPOC-owned clean beauty brands. Each is made with vegan ingredients, is cruelty-free and comes wrapped in sustainable packaging.

These BIPOC-owned beauty brands are more than just a collection of high-quality products — they represent creativity, diversity and the power of representation in an industry that often overlooks marginalized voices. By supporting these brands, you’re not only enhancing your beauty routine but also championing inclusivity and empowering entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. These brands offer something for everyone, ensuring beauty truly is for all.