5 BIPOC-OWNED BEAUTY BRANDS YOU NEED TO TRY

Beauty comes in many forms, but taking care of ourselves is one of the most beautiful things we can do.
Most mainstream beauty brands use synthetic ingredients, including phthalates and heavy metals, both of which are reproductive and developmental disrupters. It is important for us to consciously choose what we put on our bodies.
According to an article published by The National Library of Medicine, “Compared to White women, women of color have higher levels of beauty product-related environmental chemicals in their bodies.”
These disparities stem from a history of discriminatory practices within the health and beauty industry, particularly those reinforcing the ideology of “whiteness.”
“Racial discrimination based on European beauty norms can lead to internalized racism, body shame, and skin tone dissatisfaction — factors that can influence product use to achieve straighter hair or lighter skin,” according to an article published by The National Library of Medicine.
As a result, BIPOC —Black, Indigenous and people of color — individuals are disproportionately exposed to these harmful chemicals through the pressure to consume more beauty products.
So, while it may seem like a hassle, the most effective way to ensure the beauty products we’re using are safe is to read the fine print.
To make it easier for you, I’ve done some of my own research and found five BIPOC-owned clean beauty brands. Each is made with vegan ingredients, is cruelty-free and comes wrapped in sustainable packaging.
- Undefined Beauty
-
With a mission to approach the beauty industry in an “unapologetic, uncompromising and unfiltered” way, Undefined Beauty did not come to play. They have everything from sun protection and hydration treatments to hair and scalp products.
Their most popular product is the R&R Mineral Mist Facial Treatment. It uses power from plants like sea kelp, Kakadu plum and tremella mushroom to hydrate, balance, reset and protect the skin from environmental stressors.
You can view more products on the Undefined Beauty website or use their “Find Us IRL” function to search for nearby stores that carry Undefined products.
- BUTTAH
-
I’ve got to give it up to Dorion Renaud, founder of this beauty and skincare brand. With a vision to provide both men and women of color with healthy products, Buttah was designed to cater to the specific needs of melanin-rich skin.
Their most popular product is the Trio Skin Kit, which is ideal for daily cleansing, moisturizing, exfoliation and protection of skin. The products are made of coconut oil for gentle cleansing, vitamin C to prevent oiliness and target dark spots, cocoa/shea butter for deep moisture and hyaluronic acid to lock that moisture in.
You can view more products on the Buttah website or use the store locator function.
- Flora & Noor
-
Along with being cruelty-free and using vegan ingredients, this beauty brand is halal-certified. With the hope to encourage the diversity of self-care and wellness, Flora & Noor provides products designed to treat chronic skin conditions like eczema and hyperpigmentation.
Their most popular product is the Boost & Brighten Vitamin C Cleanser. Without stripping away natural oils, this gentle cleanser leaves your skin feeling refreshed with a youthful glow. It uses a unique blend of botanical extracts, essential oils and natural ingredients like aloe vera to heal, soothe and protect the skin.
You can view more products on the Flora & Noor website.
- Hanahana Beauty
-
Not only does this beauty brand care about how its products make you feel, but it also cares about how and where its ingredients are sourced.
After her own curiosity led to a deep dive into the transparency issues regarding ingredient sourcing and sustainability within the beauty industry, Abena Boamah-Acheampong founded Hanahana Beauty.
Driven by a desire to feel comfortable in her skin and confident in what she was using on it, Boamah-Acheampong drew inspiration from her mother’s home remedies, which prominently featured nkuto, the Twi name for shea butter. During her research, she discovered the Katariga Women in Tamale, Ghana. After connecting with them and immersing herself in their community, Boamah-Acheampong formed a fair-trade partnership, from which she now sources all of her shea butter.
The brand’s most popular product is the Amber Vanilla Shea Body Butter. This rejuvenating moisturizer helps tone, hydrate and restore the skin’s natural beauty.
You can view more products on the Hanahana Beauty website or look on the retailer’s page to find stores that carry Hanahana Beauty products.
- Briogeo
-
Inspired by love and innovation, Nancy Twine founded this inclusive haircare brand. With clean, plant-based ingredients, Briogeo offers a variety of products and solutions for all types of hair textures.
Their most popular product is the Style + Treat™ Yuzu + Plum Oil Hairstyling Sleek Stick. It’s made with a blend of B vitamins to maintain hair health, plum oil for lightweight moisture and softness and yuzu extract antioxidants for protection against environmental stressors.
You can view more products on the Briogeo website or read this post to find which stores carry Briogeo products.
These BIPOC-owned beauty brands are more than just a collection of high-quality products — they represent creativity, diversity and the power of representation in an industry that often overlooks marginalized voices. By supporting these brands, you’re not only enhancing your beauty routine but also championing inclusivity and empowering entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. These brands offer something for everyone, ensuring beauty truly is for all.