Growing up, autumn was a season of core memories and excitement. I have fond memories of autumn activities like visiting pumpkin patches and haunted houses, watching Halloween movies, going on hay rides and more. The list could go on forever, as the memories are endless.

Autumn has always been my favorite season, with nostalgia being a huge reason. The joy of holidays begins to fade as we grow up. Where there was once magic and excitement, there is now stress, exams and anxiety.

While adulthood comes with responsibilities and struggles, this doesn’t mean we need to give up the excitement of the holidays. Since I’m not from Columbus, I often find myself not knowing what to do for fun around the holidays.

In hopes of connecting you back to your inner child and inspiring you with fun ideas, I’ve created a list of local activities in Columbus. Whether you want to relive a favorite memory or create a new one, these activities will make you feel festive.

1. Halloween Movies

As someone who grew up watching Disney and Nickelodeon constantly, I looked forward to the release of new new Disney holiday commercials and movies every year. If you’re feeling cozy and want to stay in with some friends, having a movie night is a great option.

At-home recs from Disney+:

Twitches

Halloween Town

Hocus Pocus

Mostly Ghostly

If you want to go out for a movie, Gateway Film Center plays classic horror movies throughout October for their annual “Fright Club” film series. This is a great option, as Ohio State students receive discounted tickets. The theater is also located near campus on High Street, making it easily accessible to students.

2. Haunted Hoochie

As a horror fan, watching scary movies and going to haunted houses in my hometown is my favorite tradition. When I first got to Ohio State, I had no idea how many fun experiences Columbus had to offer. For those who love a thrill, Columbus is home to a top-ranked haunted house.

Haunted Hoochie, located 25 minutes outside of campus, is one of the scariest haunted houses in Ohio. This is a perfect activity for horror fans seeking an adrenaline rush and a spooky activity with friends.

3. Haunted Fest

For any EDM music or rave lovers, Haunted Fest is the perfect atmosphere for you! It’s a Halloween-themed music festival that is taking place on Friday, October 25 at KEMBA Live!

This event has discounted student tickets through D-Tix, making it more affordable for OSU students. This is a perfect event to wear your new Halloween costume in a festive environment.

4. Columbus Ghost Tours

Columbus offers a rich history of haunted spots that are perfect for anyone looking to learn more about Columbus while getting into the Halloween spirit. Columbus Ghost Tours offers different tour and event options.

A popular one is their Boo’s and Booze event, but they also offer non-drinking events starting at $30! These tours range from haunted spots around the city to cemeteries and historic buildings.

5. Pumpkin Patch and Hayrides

A core memory from my childhood was going to local pumpkin patches, racing my cousins through corn mazes and jumping on hayrides. Jacquemin Farms is located 20 minutes away from campus and offers festive activities that put you in the autumn spirit. They offer a pumpkin patch, freshly baked treats, fall decor, hayrides and hay mazes.

Kuhlwein’s Farm Market is also another option in Hilliard. They offer similar fall festivities throughout the season at affordable prices, with admission starting at $10. On October 17, they will be hosting an event that offers many different fun activities for $20!

Dinner and drinks

Bobbing for apples

Cookie decorating

Bonfire & smores

Painting w/ aprons and easels

Hay rides

Swag bags!!

Raffles

As we grow up and life becomes more stressful, we often forget about the importance of embracing the holiday season. Whether you’re looking for a cozy night, spooky events or a wholesome afternoon, Columbus has a plethora of opportunities waiting for you to explore!