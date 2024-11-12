4 Short North Restaurants to Try When You’re Sick of Campus Dining

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

In the short amount of time I’ve spent at Ohio State, I’ve quickly grown bored of the campus food options. Luckily, one of the best parts about the campus being in the city of Columbus is that its streets, especially the Short North, are filled with life and amazing food to try.

High Street is filled with chain restaurants like Raising Cane’s and Dave’s Hot Chicken, but the university is just a short Lyft ride away from top-notch steak houses, aesthetic dinner spots and popular boutiques. I’ve hand-picked some of my favorite Short North restaurants so you too can enjoy real food without having to travel back to your hometown. Sometimes it’s nice to break up the monotony of plating your own food and instead order from a server at a sit-down restaurant with a menu!

1. Marcella’s

This Italian restaurant is 10 minutes away from campus and well worth the quick drive! The hospitality is amazing, and the dimmed lights and tavern-like table setting make for a cozy atmosphere. You can dress up or even dress down at this restaurant, but I recommend going on a fun night out and letting it be an excuse to dress up and celebrate with your friends.

My friends and I ordered the Caesar salad and the cheese pizza to start, and they were both great. The Caesar dressing was exactly what I needed after having subpar dressing at the dining halls. The pizza was very good, and that says a lot coming from a New Yorker eating Ohio pizza.

For our entrées, my two friends loved their chicken Parmesan and said it was very much needed due to the lack of options on campus. Meanwhile, my friend and I got spaghetti and a giant meatball. The meatball here is to die for! I’d definitely recommend getting the meatball as an appetizer or with your dinner.

All in all, this Italian restaurant was well-priced for the great food. They were also nice enough to give me a free chocolate cake for my birthday!

2. Forno Short North

I know I just mentioned another Italian restaurant, but Forno sets itself apart with its amazing deals. They host happy hours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday, which includes all shared items and half-priced pizzas. For those who can drink alcohol, the happy hour also includes half-priced beer, house cocktails and wine.

I went to this restaurant with my mom and we shared two pizzas and a couple of appetizers for a great price. The pizza, burrata and calamari were good, but I wasn’t a massive fan of the chicken Parmesan. However, my friends have also gone here and said they love the Forno chicken and the eggplant Parmesan.

This place is definitely more formal and trickier to get reservations at, but I would try to go early for the deals!

3. Hubbard grille

Next on our list is a casual American cuisine restaurant in the Short North. This tavern-like pub is also known for its happy hour deals. They have $5 happy hour menus available Tuesday through Friday and on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Like Forno, they have deals on flatbreads, appetizers and alcoholic beverages.

When I went here, I did not get the happy hour deal, but I plan to next time for sure! When I did go, I decided to get the fried chicken sliders, and they were delicious. Three mini sandwiches filled me up, which came with a smooth honey butter glaze on the bread that knocked this dish up another notch. My dad enjoyed his classic burger and really liked his wedge salad, too.

Being a college student means finding the best deals possible when it comes to spending your money. This restaurant encapsulates that with its $5 deals and casual atmosphere to grab a bite to eat with friends.

4. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

After listing three budget-friendly restaurants, I had to include this on the list just because of how good it is. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse is a fancy restaurant that you should ask to go to during OSU’s parents’ weekend. From the warm pretzel and white bread with Himalayan salted butter to the banana foster dessert, Hyde has it all.

The wedge salad is good, but I would skip the Caesar just because their ranch is delicious, and I would say I’m something of a ranch aficionado myself. The filet is tender and melts in your mouth, pairing perfectly with their garlic mashed potatoes. My mouth is watering just thinking about it.

The dessert, in my opinion, was nothing to write home about, but my mom loved the banana foster, so I would recommend it if that’s your thing.

I hope you decide to try out these restaurants to celebrate or to just get away from the campus food we eat all the time. Campus is so close to all these great food finds, and we all deserve to treat ourselves once in a while!