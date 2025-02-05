4 Romance Animes You Should Watch This Valentine’s Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve always loved watching romance movies or TV shows on Valentine’s Day. With an endless catalog of options, it can be hard to find the perfect watch. If you are an anime fan looking for a great romance to watch this Valentine’s Day, you are in luck!

I love romance animes, so it was difficult to narrow down this recommendation list. My favorite options have exciting plot twists, incredible animation and addictive soundtracks. Most importantly, they tell beautiful stories of falling in love.

“Your name” “Your Name” is the story of two star-crossed lovers, Taki Tachibana and Mitsuha Miyamizu. Having grown sick of her small-town life, Miyamizu’s wish to live in the big city comes true when she swaps bodies with Tokyo boy Tachibana. The two swap lives when they fall asleep and their memories of their experiences during the swap fade upon awakening like a distant dream. “Your Name” is beautifully animated, with gorgeous visuals like the multicolor skies of Itomori and the sparkling skyline of Tokyo. The soundtrack created by the rock band Radwimps evokes so many emotions. Instrumental songs like “Date 2” and “Café at Last” effortlessly set the tone from scene to scene, while “Zenzenzense” and “Nandemonaiya” showcase Radwimps’ addictive vocals. My absolute favorite part of “Your Name” is the insane plot twist. The vibes are perfect for Valentine’s Day, and I cannot recommend this movie enough. “Weathering With You” “Weathering With You” tells the story of Hodaka Morishima, a teenage boy who runs away to Tokyo. He starts working as a journalist, documenting supernatural happenings around the city when he meets Hina Amano — a “sunshine girl” who is rumored to be able to bring forth sunny skies on command. Morishima and Amano team up to bring sunshine to a rainy Tokyo, falling in love in the process. This movie is created by Makoto Shinkai — the same mastermind behind “Your Name.” The two movies have amazing graphics and catchy soundtracks in common, making for an adorable love story and a stunning Valentine’s Day watch. “Horimiya” “Horimiya” is a romantic comedy centered on two high school teens, Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura. They find comfort in their ability to be themselves around each other despite school stereotypes and social pressures. The two-season TV show follows the two and their developing friend group as they navigate field day, student council duties and love triangles. While the show is light-hearted and funny, it also tells the sentimental story of Miyamura’s struggle with bullying. Throughout the show, he starts to feel like he is fitting in at school and is finally able to learn the value of meaningful friendships. If you want a hilarious anime and a wholesome romance to watch this Valentine’s Day, I definitely recommend “Horimiya.” “Ride your wave” After being saved from a firework-induced apartment fire, surfer-girl Hinako Mukaimizu falls deeply in love with firefighter Minato Hinageshi. In exploring each other’s interests and hobbies, Mukaimizu teaches Minato to surf. However, after going out to the water alone, Hinageshi dies in a tragic accident while trying to save a drowning stranger. Mukaimizu soon discovers that, by singing her and Hinageshi’s favorite song, she can see Hinageshi in the reflection of water, providing a way for their love to transcend death. This movie has a distinctive and colorful art style, a unique and memorable story and a beautiful ending. While it is definitely on the sadder side, if you are in the mood for a tragic love story and a roller coaster of emotions this Valentine’s Day, “Ride Your Wave” is for you!

While these are my favorite romances, there are so many options to choose from. Some of my honorary mentions are “Given,” “Fruits Basket,” “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “Wotakoi: Love is Hard for an Otaku.”

I definitely recommend cuddling up on your couch this Valentine’s Day with a bowl of popcorn and some chocolates for a great romance anime. These movies and TV shows are incredibly memorable and will give you all those Valentine’s Day feels!