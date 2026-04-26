3 Key Tips For Rebuilding Your Reading Habit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reading is an excellent hobby for those looking to slow down, fall into a narrative, build empathy, and gain knowledge. Many of us have lost touch with our inner-bookworm, if it was ever there at all. Since 2023, I have successfully fallen back into reading full force, reading over 60 books per year. Here are the three main things that helped me get here.

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1. Selecting what to read

I will start by telling you what not to do when looking for your next book. Do not look up a vague internet search like “best books to read” or “popular books.” The scope of literature is huge, and you do yourself no favors by looking through a random collage of best-sellers that Google brings up. A book being popular or having high ratings doesn’t mean it will be your cup of tea. I read some books that I did not like at all because they were so popular that I assumed they must be really good… not necessarily true.

Think about your favorite moves, TV shows, video games, or other media. What genres are those? What themes do they have? What is the setting, vibes, or characters you like best? Once you identify those, you will be able to find books in the same vein. Do thorough research to ensure you maximize your enjoyment, and that will help you feel motivated to continue.

2. be patient and consistent

Reading comprehension is a skill. If you haven’t been reading, you’ll be out of practice, but that’s okay! You have to be patient with yourself. Its tempting to get frustrated and give up when reading feels challenging or if it takes a long time to get through a book. Just read at your own pace, and don’t compare yourself to others. You’ll be surprised how quickly your reading and focus will strengthen again if you read just a little bit everyday. Take your time and enjoy the process, because that’s the most important part: having a good time and getting something out of it.

3. Find Community

Discussing your latest reads can be really exciting and keep you enthralled with books. However, not everyone has other readers for friends. If you find yourself lacking a book community, the internet is a great place to start. There are many places online where you can find people discussing books, whether it’s a good blog, a YouTube channel or a TikTok account. You can also make an account on sites like Goodreads, Fable, or Storygraph. These are great places to write and read reviews and give star ratings. I’ve also found that once you find your favorite online creators with similar tastes as yourself, you now have a solid place to return to for good recommendations that you can trust, which is super helpful.

However, you can still seek out community in person. Ohio State has a book club called The Ohio State Bookeyes, where they read and discuss a book together each month. You can also check your local bookstores or library for bookclubs! Or, if you can convince your friends, start your own bookclub and build your reading habits together!