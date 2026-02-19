10 Underrated Rom-Coms To Watch This February

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

February is the perfect month to indulge in romantic comedies—whether you celebrated Valentine’s Day with a partner, friends, or by treating yourself. These ten underrated picks may not have taken home Oscars, but they’ll absolutely make you laugh, cry, and kick your feet at the on‑screen couples you might’ve missed.

Love at First Sight (2023)

Starting strong with a Netflix original, “Love at First Sight” shows the audience what happens when fate—personified by Jameela Jamil—nudges two strangers toward happiness. Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) and Oliver (Ben Hardy) meet by chance at an airport. But amid major events unfolding in their personal lives, they discover that the right person can turn coincidence into something much more lasting. Where to watch: Netflix

The First Time (2012)

Dylan O’Brien and Britt Robertson star in coming‑of‑age rom‑com, “The First Time,” which about two high schoolers who form an unexpected connection despite their complicated romantic lives. The film explores the awkwardness, pressure, and emotional intensity of first love. And who doesn’t love Dylan O’Brien circa 2012? Where to watch: Free on Tubi, available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video

Flipped (2010)

Directed by the late Rob Reiner, “Flipped” tells the sweet story of Juli Baker and Bryce Loski. Juli has adored Bryce since second grade, but he’s spent years avoiding her affection. By eighth grade, their feelings reverse, and Juli begins to question her long‑held crush just as Bryce realizes he may have overlooked something special. Where to watch: Netflix Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

Sing Street (2016)

Set in 1980s Dublin, “Sing Street” follows a teen who forms a rock band to impress an aspiring model and escape the tensions of home. With a catchy soundtrack that blends both movie originals and classics, the film blends music, young love, rebellion, and the exhilarating feeling of chasing big dreams. Where to watch: Netflix

But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)

In the satirical cult classic “But I’m A Cheerleader,” Natasha Lyonne puts on a hilarious performance as Megan, a seemingly typical cheerleader whose family and friends assume she’s gay and send her to a conversion camp. The film follows Megan as she questions her identity, falls for another camper, and begins embracing her sexuality. With its playful exaggeration and vibrant aesthetic, the movie defines camp in every sense. Where to watch: Free on Tubi, available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video

The Holiday (2006)

A cozy classic for any time of year, “The Holiday” follows Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and Iris (Kate Winslet), two heartbroken women who swap homes—one in Los Angeles, one in rural England—for a much‑needed reset following their individual romantic crises. In their new environments, they find unexpected friendships and budding romances, Iris with Miles (Jack Black), and Amanda with Graham (Jude Law). This movie is sweet, warm, and rewatchable. Where to watch: Free on Tubi, available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video

Juno (2007)

When high school junior Juno (Elliot Page) becomes pregnant by her friend Paulie (Michael Cera), she chooses a couple to adopt the baby. Things get dicey when the prospective father Mark (Jason Bateman) begins to behave inappropriately and jeopardizes the adoption. The romance here is between Juno and the steadfast, awkwardly lovable Paulie, not the adults around her, and the film balances humor with genuine emotional depth. Where to watch: Available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters from Unsplash

Emma (2020)

For all the period piece lovers who have rewatched the Mr. Darcy hand-flex from “Pride and Prejudice” more times than you can count, I propose “Emma” to add some variety to your life. Anya Taylor‑Joy stars as Emma Woodhouse, a clever but meddling matchmaker whose confidence blinds her to her own flaws. Through tension, banter, and a famously unscripted nosebleed during a love confession, Emma and Mr. Knightley navigate their regency‑era journey from frenemies to something more tender. Where to watch: Peacock, available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video

Valentine’s Day (2010)

This star-studded movie follows the “Love, Actually” formula—throwing together several A-listers for storylines that intersect over the course of one day (Valentine’s Day, as the title suggests). We watch as Hollywood favorites navigate cheating scandals, engagements, high school romances, and more. Perfect for anyone—happily coupled or chronically single—who wants a hopeful, lighthearted Valentine’s watch. Where to watch: HBO Max and Hulu, available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video

About Time (2013)