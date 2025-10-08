10 Spooky Books For Spooky Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October is here, and we are entering spooky season. This is the perfect time to read a new thriller, horror, or mystery novel. Here are ten of my recommendations that are each spooky and each unique so you can find the best read for you this October!

10. Carmilla (1872)

Everyone knows the classic Dracula by Bram Stoker, but what if I told you there’s a vampire classic that predates Dracula by 25 years? That would be Carmilla by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu. This novel follows the story of a young woman, Laura, and her father who take a woman named Carmilla into their home while she heals from injuries caused by an accident. Things quickly get strange and scary, as Carmilla’s identity becomes increasingly suspicious. This story is also known as a classic sapphic tale, with intense homoerotic undertones between Laura and Carmilla. This is a classic that I highly recommend — in fact, I preferred it over Dracula.

9. The only one left (2023)

Riley Sager is a thriller/mystery author with a huge selection of books to choose from, all full of crazy twists and turns. This novel, The Only One Left, blew me away. Set in 1983, It follows a caretaker named Kit, who is assigned to care for the elderly and disabled Lenora Hope, the sole survivor of her family’s massacre, and the public’s main suspect of the crime. The only evidence, though, is that she is only one left. While Kit cares for Lenora, who cannot walk or speak, she begins to unravel the mystery of what really happened that night in 1929. It is reminiscent of the Lizzy Borden case, from the acquittal to the nursery rhymes. Set in an old, creepy mansion, I found this novel super eerie and fascinating.

8. ‘Salem’s lot (1975)

Stephen King is another one of those authors with endless great options for spooky reads, but ‘Salem’s Lot is one of his most iconic and one of my personal favorites. This novel is about a town called Jerusalem’s Lot, which is overtaken by vampires. With compelling characters and an eerie setting, this book is incredibly immersive and terrifying! Other favorite Stephen King books of mine include The Shining, Misery, and The Green Mile.

7. Frankenstein (1818)

Frankenstein is a name we’ve all heard, and the classic novel is one of my favorites of all time. Victor Frankenstein attempts to reach new heights of scientific discovery, but ends up creating a humanoid creature that terrifies him, and abandons the monster. The novel follows the story of Victor’s fear, and their creature’s exploration of this new and cruel world. The monster finds his creator, and demands Victor give him companionship and grace as a parent should… or else.

6. Slewfoot (2021)



Slewfoot by Brom is a horror novel with religious imagery set in 1666 England. It follows a woman named Abitha living in an intensely religious Puritan village. When Abitha’s husband dies tragically, things start becoming strange, and eventually comes face to face with a terrifying, ancient spirit of the forest.

5. The very secret society of irregular witches (2022)

This book is for the readers who might not be looking for intense spookiness, but a more cozy read. This novel by Sangu Mandanna is about a world where witches exist in hiding, only meeting up occasionally. When the main character, Mika Moon, takes a job tutoring three baby witches under 10-years-old, she begins to question the society of witches’ rules, and forms a close bond with the girls and their guardians. A magical, found family tale that is perfect for autumn.

4. The book of witching (2024)

Interested in witch trials? This novel is based on the real trial from 1594 in Scotland of Alison Balfour. Although based on true events, author C.J. Cooke adds in fictional elements of real magic and the effects of that magic on a modern family in 2024. Swapping from past to present, readers unravel the mystery of Balfour’s prosecution, her family and community, and how it has impact 430 years in the future.

3. Summer sons (2021)

Despite the word summer in the title, this book is not a fun, summer-y read. This novel by Lee Mandelo is a terrifying tale of two childhood best friends, half supernatural-horror and half murder-mystery. The main character Andrew follows the steps of his recently deceased best friend, Eddie, and tries to figure out what really happened to him. Andrew also has to dig into his past, the curse that seemed to follow him and Eddie, and the truth of their relationship. This novel also contains themes about sexuality, gender, education, and corruption.

2. Rebecca (1938)

This novel is one of the most haunting books I’ve ever read — but there are no ghosts involved. Author Daphne Du Maurier tells the story of a young woman who marries a rich gentleman named Maxim DeWinter. Upon marrying him and moving into his grand, gothic estate, the narrator feels she is living in the shadow of DeWinter’s late wife, Rebecca. She believes Rebecca to have been the perfect wife and homemaker, and is gravely insecure about herself. In fact, we never even learn the narrators name. As she tries to navigate this new life, however, Rebecca’s past becomes more and more mysterious and less clear, revealing secrets that change everything.

1. The final girl support group (2021)

If you love classic horror films, Grady Hendrix is a great author for you. This novel in particular follows the story of several ‘final girls’ in their lives after those tragedies they just barely survived. They have created a support group to heal together, but in this novel they realize that their own scary stories might not actually be over. When one of the women misses a meeting, the others are transported back into the horrors of their past. These final girls are being targeted again. But as final girls do, they will fight as hard as they can and never give up.