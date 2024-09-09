The best ways to enter the autumn season in college

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we enter what are known as the “ber” months, you may be wondering how to get in that autumnal mood on your campus. Well, here are some of the best ways to enjoy the fall in college.

1. Attend a football game

What better way to start the fall semester than the quintessential fall activity? A football game. Get dressed up in school colors and flair, grab your friends and go cheer on your school’s team. It’s a nice weekend activity away from homework and studying. Plus, it just adds to the school pride you hopefully already have.

2. Start a new series with your roommate

I may be biased, but, Gilmore Girls is the most iconic, cozy and autumnal TV show. It is the perfect show to have on in the background while hanging around your dorm or apartment with your roommate. It will for sure put you in the mood for all things fall. However, if Gilmore Girls isn’t your cup of tea (or should I say coffee, for the coffee-obsessed Lorelai and Rory,) have a watch party of all eight Harry Potter movies or whatever show that gives you that cozy vibe.

3. Unpack your sweaters, jackets and boots

For some colleges, this may be a little premature depending on the weather. However, it doesn’t hurt to start organizing your fall wardrobe, and it definitely will get you excited for the cooler weather.

4. Find A Study Spot Outside

When the cooler weather arrives, the leaves are turning colors and you are in the heat of homework and studying, there is nothing better for your productivity levels than taking your work outside, sitting on the green or on a bench in a quiet place. If being outside is not your thing, head to the library and find a spot with a window overlooking a nice view of the falling leaves on the green.

5. Try the starbucks fall menu

I don’t know about you, but every year autumn seems to start as soon as Starbucks drops their fall menu. If you are not a fan of PSLs (Pumpkin Spice Lattes) or the newer fall staple making a return for its third season, the Apple Crisp Macchiato, there are plenty of options you can customize to your preferences. Don’t like coffee, but still want to get in the fall mood? No worries, request a decaf version or even ask for any of the seasonal syrups to be added to the drink of your choice: chai teas, hot cocoa, etc.

6. Make A Fall Playlist

I am a firm believer in having a playlist for all moods and seasons: the perfect study playlist that gets you motivated and focused or a cozy, acoustic playlist to have playing as you walk through the fall foliage. Make your own or browse the ones that Spotify has created.

I hope this got you excited for all things fall, and for what is around the corner, Halloween!