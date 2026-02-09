Spring Fashion Predictions 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ohio U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What to look for on campus this up-and-coming spring semester!

I’m back at it again with covering my predictions and providing some ideas on fashion and outfits when the weather becomes a little warmer. Recently, we’ve all been feeling the winter effects what with snow squalls, icy roads, and frigid wind, but allow me to get you all excited for expressing yourself in the soon-to-be warmer weather!

Allow me to preface that all of the contents in the following are compiled from my algorithm, meaning I am seeing what these apps believe I want to see. As always, take everything I say with leniency and never stop expressing yourself how you want to present. With that said, here are my Spring fashion predictions and recommendations based off of my Pinterest and TikTok in addition to what I have started to see around campus:

Shoes

Dr. Martin – Doc Martins are very much an all-year-round type of shoe, considering the leather and embroidered detailing. However, for spring, the Doc Martin Mary Jane’s are a super cute transition shoe.

New Balance – In my opinion, NBs are another style of shoe that can be worn in almost every season; I have a few of my own. Most recently, and most popular as of now, I am seeing a lot more of the NB 530s, something that can be worn anywhere from the grocery store to the gym.

A good sock choice for “nicer” shoes are frilly and/or ruffle ankle socks.

bottoms

As per usual, jeans are a must no matter what season you are in. However, something that I sometimes forget is certain people hate the texture of jeans, which is completely understandable. An alternative option that I’ve seen a lot of are longer, linen skirts . I myself own a few flowy skirts and they’re honestly perfect for that crisp spring breeze. Back on the track of jeans, however, I have a feeling that jorts are going to be on the comeback again this year in addition to regular jean shorts.

Low rise is still in with a lot of clothing companies, no matter the style and/or type of bottom. Low rise looks good on the vast majority of people and even if you aren’t as comfortable wearing something that low, a new trend I’ve seen over the last few months is actually layering shorts underneath your jeans to make the top have a different pattern. Personally, I have not tried this trend yet, but I love how it looks on others’ outfits!

tops

As we approach spring, where the weather gets just a bit more crisp, but not quite summer-warm, I see more and more linen babydoll tops being worn. These tops are a continued trend from last year and I honestly love to see them come back. Babydoll tops are so cute and complimenting, plus certain brands make sure to not use any suffocating materials. Additionally, layering is a great option with any kind of top. A nice base-colored tank top under t-shirts, button ups, etc. serve as an outfit must.

If you’re like me however, and sometimes waking up early in the morning and trying to compile a cute outfit seems like a Herculean task, using the sandwich method is a lifesaver. The sandwich method is pretty simple and easy to get the hang of: everything other item of clothing is the same or a very similar color. For example, I would wear a white top with blue jeans, and some white shoes; white, blue, white.

*here’s a link to my Pinterest for some visual ideas: https://pin.it/738KFjsS5 *

final touches

Accessorizing is a big part of any outfit. Whether it be a simple addition of some jewelry or an all-out decorating event, it’ll look good. My personal favorite touch is a thin belt or addition of something in your hair. For example, a headband, claw clip, etc. really bring an outfit together and add in the finishing touches.

As always, it doesn’t matter your style of intended outcome in terms of your wardrobe. What does matter is that you feel comfortable and confident in your clothes, and you don’t conform your expression towards anyone else. Again, this is all based off what I see on my personal algorithm. Go out there into the new year and the new season with whimsy and confidence and never let anyone dull your sparkle!