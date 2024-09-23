The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The beloved dance competition series has returned this week for its 33rd season. Let’s recap all that happened in episode 1, so you are caught up and ready for episode 2 – Oscar’s Night.

The Bachelor‘s Joey Graziadei and Pro Jenna Johnson

Score: 21/30

Style: Cha Cha – “Dancin’ in the Country” by Tyler Hubbard

Judges Input: All three judges gave 7s. They loved his energy, but Bruno wants him to relax and work on his “hip action.”

Model Brooks Nader and Pro Gleb Savchenko

Score: 18/30

Style Tango – “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears

Judges Input: All three judges gave 6s. Bruno said she was a bit wobbly and to work on strengthening her in core.

Olympic Rugby Player Ilona Maher and Pro Alan Bersten

Score: 18/30

Style: Cha Cha – “Man! I feel like a woman!” by Shania Twain

Judges Input: All three judges gave 6s. Derek said to work on her energy and confidence.

Actor Reginald VelJohnson and Pro Emma Slater

Score: 16/30

Style: Salsa – “Motownphilly” by Boys II Men

Judges Input: The judges were disappointed in the lack of choreography Emma gave Reginald. Derek said it was the most “compact salsa” he had ever seen. They loved his facial expressions, though.

NFL Wide Receiver Danny Amendola and Pro Witney Carson

Score: 20/30

Style: Tango – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey and David Guetta

Judges Input: The judges had mostly good things to say besides Carrie Ann’s request that Danny show more personality.

Actress Torri Spelling and Pro Pasha Pashkov

Score: 17/30

Style: Foxtrot – “Trustfall” by Pink

Judges Input: The main critique from Derek was to work on consistency and fluidity.

The Bachelorette’s Jen Tran and Pro Sasha Farber

Score: 19/30

Style: Cha Cha – “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

Judges Input: Bruno said that Jen needs to work on her foot placement.

Actress Chandler Kinney and Pro Brandon Armstrong

Score: 23/30

Style: Tango – “Hot to Go!” by Chappell Roan

Judges Input: The judges raved over this dance. Bruno said it was “one of the best night-one dances” he had ever seen. Carrie Ann said that this dance “set the standard for the season.”

NBA Center Dwight Howard and Pro Daniella Karagach

Score: 22/30

Style: Salsa – “This is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan

Judges Input: The judges were very excited about this routine, especially Carrie Ann. She even made a comment say that she might have “spoke a little early about Chandler” and that this dance was “how you do it.” Bruno also commented that he thinks Dwight is a “natural” at dancing.

Actor Eric Roberts and Pro Britt Stewart

Score: 15/30

Style: Cha Cha – “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seder

Judges Input: This was a tough judges panel with Bruno saying “very good try.”

Reality TV Personality Phaedra Parks and Pro Val Chmerkovskiy

Score: 19/30

Style: Cha Cha – “I’m Every Woman” by Whitney Houston

Judges Input: The judges were happy with this routine. Bruno’s critique was to “clean up the footwork.”

Olympic Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and Pro Rylee Arnold

Score: 21/30 (7s)

Style: Jive – “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

Judges Input: The judges loved this dance and each gave 7s. There was really only one critique Carrie Ann said, “Point your toes if you’re gonna be that good.”

Inventing Anna‘s Anna Delvey and Pro Ezra Sosa

Score: 18/30

Style: Cha-Cha – “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

Judges Input: Bruno’s main critique was to “link” her movements together and work on fluidity.

Unlike the past seasons of the show, there was no elimination on night one. Instead, there will be a double elimination on episode two. The highest scorer from week one is Chandler Kinney with Dwight Howard close behind. The bottom two from week one are Eric Roberts and Reginald VelJohnson. Dancing with the Stars will return on Tuesday, September 24 at 8/7c on ABC or Disney+.