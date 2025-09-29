Scrapbooking: Why I Chose Traditional Over Digital

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ohio U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Scrapbooking is a creative way to store memories and is a hobby that although it does not seem like it, is still very popular today. I have fallen in love with scrapbooking during the past two years of my life. There is a lot that goes into scrapbooking but the final result is worth it. There are three different mediums of scrapbooking; traditional, digital and mixed media. When many people think of scrapbooking, they think of traditional scrapbooking. Although, with the new types of technology we have today, we can scrapbook using digital art tools. Even though digital scrapbooking may be more popular, I chose to take up the traditional method to challenge myself. Below, you will find the main reasons I chose to make a traditional scrapbook over a digital one.

Screens taking over our world today.

In our world, screens have taken over almost every aspect of our lives. Working, entertainment, and even everyday tasks are causing us to be consumed by screens. I chose to take the traditional route of scrapbooking because I felt it would be a way to get myself away from screens. As someone who is a part of the Gen Z stereotype of being obsessed with our phones, I wanted to prove that we are not all about screens and social media. Creating a physical scrapbook has been a great way to take a break from the screens and appreciate all of the fun moments I have had in my life.

The improvement of my mental health.

As someone who often can get overwhelmed of the effects of daily stress and social media, I have found that taking a break and doing something creative has lowered my stress levels. Sitting down, listening to music, and doing something creative always helps lower my stress. Even though it can be challenging to make a page exactly how I want it to look, it still brings me peace of mind to create something that will be worth it in the end.

The old fashioned look.

I have always been interested in looking at my parents old picture books, so I thought that I would make something similar to share with my future children. I also used inspiration from my high school yearbook teacher’s scrapbook. She stored many of her memories of experiences, friends, and things she would never remember if she had not made the scrapbook. It also gave me a look of what life was like when she was in high school. I want that same opportunity for my children because I want them to be aware of the differences in my life compared to theirs.

The opportunity to challenge myself.

I have been able to work with digital art tools before so I wanted to challenge myself with something new. Organizing a scrapbook page on paper was much different from on a screen. There are many layers to organizing a page, starting with the background, then the pictures, then decorative tape, then stickers, and so on. Having all of these elements included on one page without the page being overwhelming was a challenge. I stuck with the challenge and ended up with fantastic results.

The overall creative aspects.

Traditional scrapbooking has given me the ability to become more creative each time I create a new page. As I create my scrapbooks, I learn new ways to organize the content and I discover new aspects of scrapbooking. In the beginning of my traditional scrapbooking journey, I only used solid color construction paper, pictures, and stickers. I have now moved to using all those things in addition to patterned construction paper, paint markers, and decorative tape.

Whether you choose digital, multi media, or traditional scrapbooking, I hope it will bring as much joy to you as it did to me! Scrapbooking has had a very positive benefit on my life and I would definitely recommend it to all if you!