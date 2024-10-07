Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels
Perfectly Paired Couples Halloween Costumes You’ll Love

Naomi Boyes
Halloween is close by, check out these perfect couple & duo costumes!

ratatouille
kelseytarayoung1 – Pinterest

Linguini can be paired with a chef hat and apron, while Remy can be recreated with a white corset, skirt, and mouse ears.

Subway Surfers
chrls_taylor – Pinterest

Denim is crucial for this outfit—pair jeans with a red beanie and a jean jacket. Don’t forget your spray paint!

Statue of Liberty & Tourist
mverster78 – Pinterest

To recreate The Statue of Liberty, wear a mint dress and purchase the statue’s crown. Being an NYC tourist is all about the I Heart New York top, paired with khaki shorts and a fanny pack.

Elvis & Priscilla
laurenaberard12 – Pinterest

A suit and cigar is all you need for an Elvis costume. For Priscilla, a white slip dress or mini dress is mandatory.

Vampires
erhodes0622 – Pinterest

For this classic costume, fake blood and a black outfit are needed! Adding a cape can also step up this costume.

Woody & Bo Peep
bays_days – Pinterest

Purchasing a Woody & Bo Peep costume would be the easiest way to recreate this one. For Woody, wear a yellow top and jeans. To recreate Bo Peep, wear a pink corset and skirt!

Bonnie & Clyde
LuannDiez – Pinterest

These Bonnie & Clyde costume sets are amazing for this pair!

Sailors
breanna_delacruz – Pinterest

Pairing a white button-up with a navy corset and skirt is perfect for this costume. Don’t forget your sailor cap and sunglasses!

Chipotle
livfarrell_ – Pinterest

Enough with the serious costumes, here are a couple of funny costumes you and your partner can do!

For a Chipotle worker, thrifting or buying a t-shirt from Chipotle is the easiest way to recreate this costume. Spirit Halloween also has this perfect burrito costume!

Gru & Vector
sophia3567 – Pinterest

Vector and Gru are the perfect duo! Grab this Vector costume from Amazon, and wear an all-black outfit with a striped scarf and long nose to recreate Gru. Check out this Gru Amazon set!

Naomi Boyes is a current Journalism student at Ohio University, and is an active member of Chi Omega Sorority. She is from Akron Ohio, and enjoys music, scrapbooking, sports, and all things beauty.