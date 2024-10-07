Perfectly Paired Couples Halloween Costumes You’ll Love

Halloween is close by, check out these perfect couple & duo costumes!
- ratatouille
-
Linguini can be paired with a chef hat and apron, while Remy can be recreated with a white corset, skirt, and mouse ears.
- Subway Surfers
-
Denim is crucial for this outfit—pair jeans with a red beanie and a jean jacket. Don’t forget your spray paint!
- Statue of Liberty & Tourist
-
To recreate The Statue of Liberty, wear a mint dress and purchase the statue’s crown. Being an NYC tourist is all about the I Heart New York top, paired with khaki shorts and a fanny pack.
- Elvis & Priscilla
-
A suit and cigar is all you need for an Elvis costume. For Priscilla, a white slip dress or mini dress is mandatory.
- Vampires
-
For this classic costume, fake blood and a black outfit are needed! Adding a cape can also step up this costume.
- Woody & Bo Peep
-
Purchasing a Woody & Bo Peep costume would be the easiest way to recreate this one. For Woody, wear a yellow top and jeans. To recreate Bo Peep, wear a pink corset and skirt!
- Bonnie & Clyde
-
These Bonnie & Clyde costume sets are amazing for this pair!
- Sailors
-
Pairing a white button-up with a navy corset and skirt is perfect for this costume. Don’t forget your sailor cap and sunglasses!
- Chipotle
-
Enough with the serious costumes, here are a couple of funny costumes you and your partner can do!
For a Chipotle worker, thrifting or buying a t-shirt from Chipotle is the easiest way to recreate this costume. Spirit Halloween also has this perfect burrito costume!
- Gru & Vector
-
Vector and Gru are the perfect duo! Grab this Vector costume from Amazon, and wear an all-black outfit with a striped scarf and long nose to recreate Gru. Check out this Gru Amazon set!