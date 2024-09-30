The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure that many of your Pinterest feeds have been flooded with all kinds of nail art for the fall season. When it comes to nail trends, things come and go in and out of style as quickly as the leaves fall off the trees in October. In case you were looking for some inspiration for your autumn nails, I’ve got you covered.

Chrome . Chrome nails are a super cute and simple look for this fall. In shades of milk chocolate or burnt orange, these are a great option for something unique, yet subtle. Latte Marble These latte nails are perfect for the crisp autumn weather and unhealthy amount of PSLs that you’re going to be consuming as the days get cooler. Bows We all have seen the bow craze recently. Why not put some on your nails! You can pumpkin-spice it up by using fall tones or gold detailing to really make them your own. Tortoise Shell French Tips Lastly, put a unique spin on the classic French-tip with a tortoise shell pattern! This cute and classy design is perfect for the fall vibe.

I hope that you have a few more ideas for your autumn nail art! Be creative and use this inspiration to really tap in to your fall spirit. 👻