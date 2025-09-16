My Summer in Athens, OH

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ohio U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever wonder what your college town is like in the summer? What happens when classes let out and all the students return to their hometowns?

As I started planning my summer last spring, I grew curious. I heard whispers from my friends at Ohio University about what summer is like in our college town. Athens, OH: a place I’ve grown to love, a place that’s quite different from my hometown in Pittsburgh, PA. In the summer, I heard Athens gets quiet and slows down – but that it’s beautiful, and the townies emerge to enjoy the community and its fun festivities. This was the final summer before my senior year, my last chance to spend the season in Athens before I graduate and leave it behind.

So, I made my plans and stayed put when finals week ended last May. I spent summer 2025 living in Athens, and here’s how it went.

All quiet on the Athens bricks

I’ll never forget how fast the town changed. After students moved out for summer, everything in Athens felt different. In the mornings, the streets are almost empty. There are no blobs of students crowding the crosswalks and hurrying to campus. On a busy afternoon, there is hardly any rush hour traffic on E. State St.. You’ll see family outings and kids playing on the beach at Strouds Run State Park, not an army of dudes passing a football. At night on Court St., there are no street performers or student groups selling grilled cheese sandwiches. The bars empty out and the lines to get into them vanish. By 2 a.m., Court St. is fast asleep.

It was a hot one

Summer in Athens is beautiful! It is also HOT and dry, but I was eager to spend time outside in the scenic nature of southeast Ohio. On most days, the heat didn’t stop me.

I finally visited Hocking Hills State Park for the first time, a big item on my summer to do list. One weekend, my parents visited me and we hiked through the Old Man’s Cave. It’s hard to believe I live so close to such breathtaking views and I hope to return and explore more soon.

I spent many afternoons on the beach at Strouds. I love swimming in the lake, throwing frisbee with my friends and relaxing on the sand. My favorite memory is when my friends and I rented a four-person pontoon boat one afternoon; I was an excellent boat driver, and we had a blast cruising on the lake and swimming.

Fests and fun

There are some things about Athens that never change, and hosting a good time is one of them. This summer, the annual festivals and events are what I looked forward to most.

The season started off strong at Porchfest, where bands perform live music on residents’ porches in Athens’ Near East Side neighborhood. It was like the townie version of a college house show – I loved it. This is the second year of the fest, and more than 40 bands performed, according to Athens County Independent. After checking out the scene, my roommate and I walked just across E. State St. to the flea market held in Kindred Market’s parking lot. I bought an upcycled, homemade tank top. It was the most Athens-esque day ever.

The Athens County Fair was also amusing; what’s better than watching broken-down school buses crash into each other at the demolition derby? I ate a massive blooming onion and rode those classic fair rides that spin you sick. After the fair, I caught the end of the Athens Community Arts and Music Festival, where Union St. closes down to host art vendors and live performances from talented bands.

My favorite event this summer was Brew Week, a nine-day-long series of events held on Court St. featuring live music and over 100 Ohio brews. There were fun activities all week, but you must attend the final event, Last Call. The street was packed with community members jamming and grabbing beverages from vendors. This was so different from the college town I know, but in a good way. I’d love to return for Brew Week as an OU alum.

My internship at Athens County Children Services

I spent the summer working as a Public Information Intern at Athens County Children Services (ACCS), which deeply broadened my ties to Athens. Working in public relations meant I spent many hours learning about this community and its needs, as well as attending the programs and events ACCS supports. Getting out and spending time with families showed me the connection and culture in Athens beyond the university. This is a close-knit community that shows up for each other. It really does.

A memorable part of my internship was my ongoing involvement with ACCS’ annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Project. This is an initiative to distribute peanut butter, jelly and bread supplies to families when school lunches are not provided in the summer months. I cannot express the value this program provides local families. Supporting this the Peanut Butter and Jelly Project week after week was fulfilling, and I felt proud to uplift ACCS’ mission of strengthening Athens County families.

I had a wonderful experience learning from this agency and its kind staff. Visit ACCS’ website to learn more about their programs, resources, and how to get involved as a volunteer or intern.

My summer favorites

You know those certain meals, music and memories that take you right back to a season in your life? Without classes and homework, I had more free time to explore new recipes and entertainment.

My favorite meal to make this summer was hands-down a buffalo chicken wrap. It only takes a bit of prep-work and 25 minutes to throw together for an easy dinner.

How to make: Cut a few chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces. Season with salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and paprika, then marinate them in olive oil and Frank’s Red Hot sauce for a few hours. Later, cook the chicken on the stove and add it to a tortilla with lettuce, avocado, french fries and ranch. It’s to die for.

For dessert, I was obsessed with making s’mores in my air fryer – yeah. I know people go a little crazy with air fryer recipes these days, but I stand by this one. It’s an easy way to enjoy a classic summer treat in under five minutes.

How to make: Pre-heat your airfryer to 350 degrees, place a marshmallow on a graham cracker, cook for around 3 minutes and build a delicious s’more.

Speaking of, my go-to coffee order was a s’mores mocha from Court Street Coffee. The chocolate syrup blends smoothly with the mocha flavor, and it’s topped with a delicious cinnamon-y graham cracker powder. It is still available to order (as of September 2025).

This summer, I revisited my favorite reality TV show from my childhood: Survivor. I love the combination of strategy, physical challenges and petty drama on the show. Something about the tropical setting of Survivor makes it a fun watch for the summer season. I watched the latest season, 48, as well as Season 7: Pearl Islands and Season 37: David vs. Goliath – all iconic seasons for new viewers to check out. Survivor is available to watch on Paramount Plus, Hulu and several other streaming platforms.

I didn’t quite have a song of the summer, but I enjoyed songs from PinkPanthress’ new album, Fancy That and the debut album by Addison Rae, Addison. I also listened to a balanced summer blend of Beyoncé and The Beach Boys.

When I enjoy these things now, they take me back to my summer in Athens.

What I missed out on…

I certainly stayed busy and had lots of fun, but I didn’t get to do everything I hoped to do this summer. There are just a few Athens gems I didn’t have the chance to check out.

Boogie on the Bricks is an annual music and arts festival held on Court Street every summer. There’s live music, food vendors, art and jewelry for sale and drinks to enjoy. It was held on a weekend in June – I was out of town, but heard fabulous reviews.

I also never made it to the Athens Farmers Market or the community pool. The farmers market is held year-round on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon in the Athens Community Center parking lot. I plan to check it out this fall instead!

Final thoughts

My summer in Athens was an unforgettable season of growth for me. In August, I celebrated my 21st birthday just before the summer started to wind down – and I realized how proud I am of who I’ve become. Living in this vibrant community with my friends gives me the strength to become who I want to be. I worked on myself, my goals and my relationships, and this season was full of wins and progress in my life. I am blessed with a new and deeper connection to Athens, and I will cherish this place forever.