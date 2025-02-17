The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, I look forward to seeing what artists are releasing new music. If you ask me, one of the best feelings is anticipating a new album from the musicians you enjoy. I love hearing new music, so here are the top five albums coming out in 2025 that I’m waiting for.

1. EUSEXUA – FKA TWIGS

Release date: Jan. 24

Genre: Dance/electronic

EUSEXUA is the third album by English singer/songwriter FKA twigs. I’ve had this record on repeat since it was released in January. It has an entrancing electronic sound that makes you want to move, but it’s not quite a club album. It musically captures the sensations of love, euphoria and sex – the experiences embodied in its title. Twigs told British Vogue that EUSEXUA was inspired by some nights she spent in Prague while filming for the movie, The Crow. As she danced alone at massive warehouse raves, she experienced this indescribable feeling she eventually called “eusexua.”

“Everyone looks so good, but they’re not there to pull a look, they’re just there do dance. And I just thought to myself: this is the best feeling in the whole world. How fucking incredible that I’m just alive in this place.” FKA twigs on the nights that inspired EUSEXUA.

British Vogue. https://www.vogue.co.uk/article/fka-twigs-british-vogue-interview

Twigs’ voice is also a driving instrument in EUSEXUA, whether she’s singing angelic melodies or using autotune to layer her electric sound. If you like albums that build their own world through sound, listen to this one. My favorite songs are the title track, “Drums of Death” and “Striptease.”

“HAVE YOU EXPERIENCED EUSEXUA?” video.

2. Mayhem – lady gaga

Release date: March 7

Genre: Pop

Lady Gaga’s in the charts again. Welcome back, recession-pop.

On Feb. 3, Gaga released a single called “Abracadabra,” a dance song that sounds straight out of 2008. Since then, I’ve been looking forward to the release of her eighth album, Mayhem, in March. Gaga is a pop icon, and I think she’s truly bringing the energy with her latest release. If you haven’t heard it, give it a listen.

The album also features her Grammy-winning single with Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile.”

“Abracadabra” music video.

3. forever is a feeling – lucy dacus

Release date: March 28

Genre: Alternative/indie rock

A new solo album is in the works from singer/songwriter Lucy Dacus. I consider myself a casual fan of Dacus, and am most fond of her work with the supergroup, boygenius. After their first studio album, the record, won three Grammys in 2024, boygenius went on a hiatus to peruse new projects. Now, Dacus’ next project is almost here.

In her fourth album, Forever Is a Feeling, I expect Dacus to do what she does best: sing brilliant, witty and deep love songs over a soft guitar. She just released her third single from the album, “Best Guess,” with a music video featuring some recognizable faces.

I can’t wait to tap back into Dacus’ world. Her songwriting is incredible and I’m glad she’s releasing a new solo album this year.

“Best Guess” music video.

4. send a prayer my way – julien baker & torres

Release date: April 18

Genre: Country

You bet this boygenius-lover is also eagerly awaiting the new album from Julien Baker and TORRES, Send A Prayer My Way. In this collaborative album, Baker and TORRES prove that queer love and identities belong in country music. One single they’ve released, “Sugar in the Tank,” is about declaring your love for someone.

Baker and TORRES are part of this year’s annual music summit at Ohio University, which features panels from prominent artists across the music industry. This year’s summit is from March 25-27 and more information can be found at ohio.edu/music-industry-summit.

Baker and TORRES are performing at the university on March 27. I have tickets and I can’t wait!

“Sugar in the Tank” music video.

5. the right person will stay – lana del rey

Release date: May 21

Genre: Alternative/pop

Singer/songwriter Lana Del Rey says her tenth album is set to be released this spring. If you’re a fan of Del Rey, you may know about her history with album announcements. If not, buckle up.

In March 2021, Del Rey announced that her eighth album would come out in June, just months after Chemtrails Over the Country Club was released. She announced the new album, called “Rock Candy Sweet” on Instagram.

However, the album was delayed for months, renamed Blue Banisters and eventually released in October. I lived it.

Fast-forward to January 2024 at the Billboard and NMPA Songwriter Awards: Del Rey announced that her tenth album, “Lasso,” would be released in September. “We’re going country,” she said during her speech. Del Rey’s announcement and genre-switch had the internet buzzing.

But, September came and went, and “Lasso” was never released. Eventually, Del Rey confirmed she was reworking the record.

“There was a lot of ‘American flair,’ too much of that very American aesthetic. I stopped because I didn’t recognize myself. I would like this album to be a reflection of the person I am today.” Lana Del Rey on moving on from “Lasso.”

Vogue Italia. https://www.vogue.it/article/lana-del-rey-intervista-foto-vogue-italia

I’m not a country fan, but I looked forward to hearing Del Rey’s country album. Considering the direction of her recent albums, from Chemtrails Over the Country Club to Blue Banisters to Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, I think releasing a country album made sense. Del Rey has leaned into a folk sound for years now. That said, as a huge fan of her, I’m thrilled to hear anything she’s willing to put out.

Meanwhile, in October 2024, Del Rey got married to her boyfriend, Jeremy Dufrene, a swamp tour guide from Florida. Just one month later, she re-announced her tenth album on Instagram with a new name: “The right person will stay.”

My fingers are crossed that LDR10, no matter the title or genre, is in my Spotify library by this summer.

Every year, I look forward to learning when my favorite artists will release new music. I’m equally excited about the new music I’ll discover and the artists that surprise me this year. 2024 was an incredible year for music, especially for women artists, which completely dominate my list above. I can’t wait to hear the music this year brings.